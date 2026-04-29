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NEET-UG 2026: From facial recognition to 5G jammers, how NTA is planning leak-proof exam

NEET-UG exam is being conducted for over 22.79 lakh candidates across centres in India and select foreign cities on May 3, 2026 between 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 11:48 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 11:48 IST
EducationNEETPaper LeakNTABiometric attendance

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