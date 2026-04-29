<p>With the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">National Eligibility cum Entrance Test</a> - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 just a few days away, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nta">National Testing Agency</a> (NTA) has promised a “leak-proof” exam, introducing a multi-layered security framework that spans everything from registration to the exam centres.</p><p>From biometric authentication and AI surveillance to GPS-tracked question papers, the agency is attempting to plug every possible loophole in one of India’s largest entrance exams.</p><p>Here’s a detailed look at the measures being put in place:</p><p><strong>1. Biometric verification:</strong> <strong>From Aadhaar to facial recognition</strong></p><p>At the core of NTA’s strategy is identity authentication, aimed at eliminating impersonation. Candidates will undergo fingerprint scanning as well as facial recognition verification during this year’s exam.</p><p>Aadhaar-based authentication has also been strengthened, with candidates advised to update their biometric details in advance. The introduction and expansion of facial recognition systems from 2026 marks a significant shift toward tech-driven verification.</p>.NEET-UG 2026: Exam day guidelines, last minute checklist, dress code and more.<p><strong>2. AI-powered surveillance: Cameras that flag behaviour</strong></p><p>One of the most notable upgrades this year is the deployment of AI-enabled monitoring systems. Here is out it works:</p><ul><li><p>Cameras will continuously track candidate behaviour</p></li><li><p>Suspicious movements, such as signalling or repeated patterns, can be flagged in real time</p></li><li><p>Alerts are sent instantly to control rooms for action</p></li></ul><p><strong>3. 5G jammers and signal blocking</strong></p><p>To tackle increasingly sophisticated cheating methods, exam centres will be equipped with high-frequency signal jammers. These can block mobile networks, bluetooth devices and even 5G connectivity.</p><p><strong>4. Multi-layered frisking system</strong></p><p>Security checks are no longer limited to entry points. Candidates will undergo mandatory frisking using metal detectors, along with a combination of digital scanning and manual checks to detect any concealed items. </p><p>These checks may be repeated at multiple stages, including during entry, after bio-breaks, and upon re-entry into the examination hall, ensuring that no candidate bypasses the security protocol at any point.</p>.NEET-UG 2026: NMC asks medical colleges not to grant leaves on May 2-3.<p><strong>5. Strict dress code to prevent concealment</strong></p><p>Dress code norms have been tightened to minimise the risk of hidden devices.</p><ul><li><p>Only light clothes with half sleeves allowed</p></li><li><p>No shoes, only slippers or sandals</p></li><li><p>No watches, jewellery, or accessories</p></li><li><p>Candidates in religious attire must report early for additional checks</p></li></ul><p><strong>6. GPS tracking and digital locking of question papers</strong></p><p>To prevent leaks even before the exam begins, NTA has introduced secure logistics systems. </p><p>Question papers are now transported under GPS tracking. Moreover, digital locks ensure packets open only at authorised centres and time</p><p><strong>7. Controlled exam environment</strong></p><p>Inside the exam hall, the environment is tightly regulated, with CCTV surveillance in place alongside jammer-enabled centres to prevent any unauthorised communication.</p><p>Candidate movement is strictly controlled, especially during critical phases of the exam, and biometric verification and frisking checks may continue even after breaks, ensuring constant monitoring throughout the duration of the test.</p><p><strong>8. Police monitoring and external vigilance</strong></p><p>Security measures extend beyond the exam halls, with question papers transported under police escort to prevent any breach during transit. </p><p>Authorities are also monitoring coaching centres and suspicious networks to curb organised malpractice, while dedicated systems have been put in place to report any irregularities, ensuring vigilance across the entire examination ecosystem.</p>.Jharkhand: 159 candidates among 164 held over paper leak allegations in excise recruitment exam.<p><strong>9. Registration-level safeguards</strong></p><p>Security now begins well before the exam day itself, with Aadhaar-based eKYC verification forming a key part of the registration process.</p><p>In addition, candidates are required to undergo live photo capture during registration, helping ensure that their identity is authenticated from the very start and reducing the chances of impersonation.</p><p><strong>10. Zero tolerance on prohibited items</strong></p><p>NTA has reiterated a strict ban on certain items:</p><ul><li><p>Electronic and communication devices</p></li><li><p>Personal stationery (in most cases, provided at centres)</p></li><li><p>Non-transparent items</p></li></ul><p><strong>A look back at NEET paper leak controversy</strong></p><p>The heightened security push comes especially after the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak controversy, which triggered nationwide outrage and raised serious questions over exam integrity. Since then, NEET has remained under intense public scrutiny, with growing demands for greater transparency, accountability, and foolproof systems.</p><p>This year, the NEET-UG exam is being conducted for over 22.79 lakh candidates across centres in India and select foreign cities on May 3, 2026 between 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.</p>