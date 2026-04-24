NEET-UG 2026: NMC asks medical colleges not to grant leaves on May 2-3

<p>Ahead of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-eligibility-cum-entrance-test-neet">National Eligibility cum Entrance Test</a> - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 examination, authorities have asked medical colleges across the country to take steps to ensure the exam is conducted fairly and without any issues.</p><p>The National Medical Commission (NMC), in a public notice dated April 23, has advised all medical colleges not to grant leave to students on May 2 and May 3, 2026, except in exceptional circumstances.</p><p>The move comes as part of broader efforts to ensure a smooth and secure conduct of NEET-UG, scheduled to be held on May 3, 2026.</p><p><strong>No leave on May 2-3: What the notice says</strong></p><p>According to the official notice, medical colleges have been asked to remain vigilant and actively discourage any activities that could compromise the examination process.</p><p>“...it is advised not to grant leave to students on 2nd May and 3rd May 2026, except in exceptional circumstances with due justification.”</p><p>The directive has been issued as a preventive measure, with institutions also asked to sensitise students against involvement in any unfair practices.</p><p><strong>Why this directive?</strong></p><p>The communication, attached to the notice from the Department of Higher Education, points to concerns arising from past instances where the sanctity of the examination process was at risk.</p><p>As stated in the letter, “In the past, instances have come to notice where some students of medical colleges were found to be involved in activities that could compromise the sanctity and integrity of the examination process.”</p><p>The letter further notes that instructions are being issued as a general deterrence measure, urging institutions to remain vigilant and ensure students are aware of the consequences of such involvement.</p><p>It also emphasises that the measure is intended to discourage any potential misuse and support fair conduct of the examination.</p><p><strong>Background</strong></p><p>The directive comes in the backdrop of controversies surrounding NEET-UG 2024, where allegations of a widespread paper leak and malpractice triggered nationwide outrage.</p><p>The issue led to investigations by central agencies, arrests across multiple states, and questions over exam security and transparency.</p><p>The controversy put the spotlight on the vulnerabilities in conducting large-scale entrance exams, prompting authorities to adopt stricter monitoring and preventive measures this year.</p><p>NEET-UG remains the single-window entrance examination for undergraduate medical admissions across India, covering MBBS, BDS, and other allied courses.</p><p>Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), it is also one of the largest entrance exams in the country, with lakhs of aspirants appearing each year.</p>