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NEET-UG 2026: NMC asks medical colleges not to grant leaves on May 2-3

It also emphasises that the measure is intended to discourage any potential misuse and support fair conduct of the examination.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 06:43 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 06:43 IST
India NewsEducationNEETNTANMCNEET Exammedical college

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