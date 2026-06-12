NEET-UG 2026: NTA announced ‘student-friendly’ measures ahead of June 21 re-exam

<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/nta">National Testing Agency</a> (NTA) has announced a series of “student-friendly” measures for the upcoming <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/neet">National Eligibility cum Entrance Test</a> - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, including an extended exam window and additional rough-work space in the question paper booklet.</p><p>The changes come as the agency prepares to conduct the nationwide retest following the cancellation of the original NEET-UG 2026 examination amid allegations of a <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/paper-leak">paper leak</a>.</p>.NEET-UG twice or thrice a year? Parliamentary panel suggests reforms amid paper leak row.<p><strong>Exam duration extended</strong></p><p>According to NTA, the examination window has been extended from 180 minutes to 195 minutes and will now run from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm. The agency said the revised duration takes into account the time required for attendance marking, invigilation formalities and other administrative procedures.</p><p>The move is intended to ensure that candidates do not feel that examination time is being consumed by mandatory procedural requirements and can utilise the full duration available for attempting the paper.</p><p><strong>More space for rough work</strong></p><p>NTA has also increased the amount of rough-work space available in the question booklet.</p><p>Candidates will now be provided with four rough-work pages instead of two, giving them additional room for calculations, diagrams and other workings during the examination. </p><p>The agency said the change was introduced based on feedback received from candidates over the years.</p>.NEET vs Gaokao? Chinese Embassy spokesperson's post triggers discussion online.<p><strong>Question booklet layout revised</strong></p><p>Another significant change relates to the placement of rough-work pages within the booklet.</p><p>Previously, all rough-work pages were located at the end of the question paper. Under the revised format, two rough-work pages will be placed immediately after the instruction page at the beginning of the booklet, while the remaining two pages will continue to be available at the end.</p><p>NTA said the modification was made after feedback suggested that the earlier arrangement was less convenient for some candidates, particularly left-handed students. The revised layout has been incorporated in both English and regional language versions of the question paper.</p><p><strong>Why has NTA made these changes?</strong></p><p>The agency said the measures are aimed at making the examination process more comfortable and candidate-friendly while maintaining fairness and security standards.</p><p>"NTA believes that even small improvements in examination design can have a positive impact on the experience of candidates during a high-stakes examination," the notice stated.</p><p>Candidates have also been advised to carefully read the instructions provided in the admit card and information bulletin and cooperate with examination staff for the smooth conduct of the test.</p>.'Will conduct an error-free exam': Education minister reassures NEET aspirants ahead of June 21 re-test.<p><strong>Background: Why is NEET-UG being conducted again?</strong></p><p>The fresh examination is being held after the Centre cancelled the original NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 following allegations of a paper leak and malpractices.</p><p>More than 22 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. The controversy led to nationwide protests, legal proceedings and a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities.</p><p>The re-examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 21 across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The government and NTA have repeatedly assured candidates that extensive security measures have been put in place to ensure a fair and error-free examination process.</p>