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NEET-UG 2026: NTA announced ‘student-friendly’ measures ahead of June 21 re-exam

The agency said the change was introduced based on feedback received from candidates over the years.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 10:38 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 10:38 IST
EducationNEETPaper LeakNTAstudentExam

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