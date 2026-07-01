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NEET-UG 2026: NTA extends bank account update window for exam fee refund till July 7

The agency said the extension has been granted after receiving representations from candidates regarding incorrect bank account numbers and IFSC codes.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 11:59 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 11:59 IST
EducationNEETPaper LeakNTAExamNEET Examrefund

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