NEET-UG 2026: NTA extends bank account update window for exam fee refund till July 7

<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/nta">National Testing Agenc</a>y (NTA) has extended the deadline for candidates to confirm, correct or update their bank account details for the refund of the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/neet">National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate</a> (NEET-UG) 2026 examination fee. Eligible candidates can now make the necessary changes until July 7, 2026 (11:50 pm).</p><p>The agency said the extension has been granted after receiving representations from candidates regarding incorrect bank account numbers and IFSC codes submitted during the earlier correction window.</p><p><strong>Why is NTA refunding the examination fee?</strong></p><p>The refund follows the cancellation of the original NEET-UG 2026 examination held on May 3 after allegations of a question paper leak. Following the cancellation, the NTA had announced that the examination fee paid by all candidates would be refunded.</p><p>To facilitate the refund, candidates were earlier asked to submit their bank account details through the dedicated NTA portal. The agency later reopened the correction window on June 25 after several candidates reported mistakes in the information provided.</p>.NEET-UG re-exam 2026 results expected 'soon', says NTA; 20 lakh await scores.<p><strong>What has changed?</strong></p><p>According to the latest public notice issued on June 30, the refund portal will now remain open until July 7, 2026, giving candidates another opportunity to verify and update their bank account information before the refund is processed.</p><p>The NTA said the decision was taken to ensure that no eligible candidate is inconvenienced and that every student has a fair opportunity to receive the refund.</p><p><strong>How to update bank account details</strong></p><p>Candidates can update their details by following these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit the official NEET UG 2026 registration portal, <em><ins><a href="http://neet.nta.ac.in/">neet.nta.ac.in</a></ins></em>.</p></li><li><p>Log in using the registered credentials.</p></li><li><p>Complete the two-factor authentication process.</p></li><li><p>Click on the "Bank Account Details Confirmation/Updation" link.</p></li><li><p>Verify or update the bank account details.</p></li><li><p>Submit the information.</p></li></ol><p>The agency has also allowed candidates to upload a cancelled cheque, if required, to help ensure the accuracy of the bank account details.</p><p>NTA has clarified that once the bank account details are submitted after completing the two-factor authentication process, they will be treated as final. Candidates have therefore been advised to carefully verify all information before submitting the form.</p><p><strong>Background</strong></p><p>The original NEET UG 2026 examination was conducted on May 3, but was later cancelled following allegations of a paper leak. The re-examination was subsequently held on June 21 across India and selected overseas centres.</p><p>The NTA has since released the provisional answer key for the re-test, completed the objection window and has begun evaluating the challenges received. The results of the re-examination are expected to be announced soon.</p>