NEET-UG 2026: NTA releases provisional answer key for re-test; opens challenge window till June 28

<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/nta">National Testing Agency</a> (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/neet">National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate</a> (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination conducted on June 21. Along with the answer key, the agency has also uploaded all four sets of question papers, allowing candidates to review their responses and raise objections, if any.</p><p>Candidates who appeared for the re-test can now download the provisional answer key from the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://neet.nta.nic.in/">neet.nta.nic.in</a></ins></em>, and raise any challenges within the deadline.</p>.Congress to launch nationwide campaign from June 30 to demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET row.<p><strong>Challenge window open till June 28</strong></p><p>Candidates can submit challenges online until Sunday, June 28, 2026. A processing fee of Rs 200 per question is applicable for every challenge submitted. However, the fee will be refunded in full if the expert panel accepts the challenge.</p><p>Challenges submitted without payment or through any mode other than the online portal will not be considered.</p><p>Payments can be made through debit card, credit card or net banking until 11:50 pm on June 28.</p>.PM Modi stresses on coordination between ministries, lauds smooth conduct of re-NEET.<p><strong>How to challenge the provisional answer key</strong></p><p>In case of any errors in the provisional answer key, candidates can follow these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit the official website: <em><ins><a href="http://neet.nta.nic.in/">neet.nta.nic.in</a></ins></em></p></li><li><p>Open the link for the NEET-UG 2026 provisional answer key challenge.</p></li><li><p>Enter the Question Paper Series Code printed on the test booklet received at the examination centre.</p></li><li><p>Select the question(s) they wish to challenge.</p></li><li><p>Upload supporting documentary evidence from authentic academic sources such as NCERT textbooks or other recognised publications, including chapter and page references.</p></li><li><p>Review all selected challenges carefully.</p></li><li><p>Pay the required fee of Rs 200 per question.</p></li><li><p>Submit the challenge and save the acknowledgement for future reference.</p></li></ol><p><strong>Important points candidates should remember</strong></p><p>The NTA has asked candidates to keep the following points in mind before submitting objections:</p><ul><li><p>Challenges can only be raised for questions under the candidate's own Question Paper Series Code.</p></li><li><p>If a challenge is accepted, the correction will be applied uniformly across all four question paper sets. Candidates do not need to raise the same objection separately for different series codes.</p></li><li><p>Submission is one-time and final. No additions or modifications will be be permitted after submission.</p></li><li><p>Individual scanned OMR response sheets are not available at this stage. They will be uploaded separately after the OMR scanning process is completed.</p></li></ul>.‘Due to late departure, longer route’: Bengaluru police rule out traffic congestion led to students missing NEET-UG re-exam.<p><strong>What happens after the challenge window closes?</strong></p><p>According to the NTA, every objection received within the deadline will be examined by a panel of subject experts. The final answer key will be published on the official website before the declaration of results.</p><p>The agency clarified that candidates will not receive individual communication regarding the outcome of their challenges. Once the challenge process concludes, the final answer key will be treated as final and no further representations will be entertained.</p><p>The re-examination was held on June 21 after the original NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak and examination malpractice.</p><p>The NTA has said it aims to declare the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination results at the earliest so that the subsequent medical counselling process is not delayed.</p>