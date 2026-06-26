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NEET-UG 2026: NTA releases provisional answer key for re-test; opens challenge window till June 28

Candidates can submit challenges online until Sunday, June 28, 2026. A processing fee of Rs 200 per question is applicable for every challenge submitted.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 05:03 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 05:03 IST
India NewsEducationNEETNTAExamNEET Exam

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