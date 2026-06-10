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NEET-UG 2026: PIB debunks viral re-exam notice, warns students against misinformation

With the NEET-UG re-examination less than two weeks away, the fact-check unit urged candidates to verify information only through official channels.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 11:41 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 11:41 IST
EducationNEETFake NewsNTAPIBExamNEET ExamFact check

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