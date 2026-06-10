NEET-UG 2026: PIB debunks viral re-exam notice, warns students against misinformation

<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/pib">Press Information Bureau</a>'s (PIB) Fact Check unit has debunked a viral notice claiming to contain confidential instructions for the upcoming <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/neet">National Eligibility cum Entrance Test</a> - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination, warning candidates not to trust or circulate the document.</p><p>In a post on social media, PIB Fact Check said a purported circular related to the June 21 NEET-UG 2026 re-examination was being widely shared online and clarified that no such notice had been issued.</p>.<p>"Beware! This circular is fake. No such circular has been issued regarding the NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination," PIB Fact Check said.</p><p>The agency further advised students not to "trust, share, or rely on unverified examination-related content" and urged them to follow only official updates published on the NTA's website.</p><p><strong>What did the viral notice claim?</strong></p><p>The document, presented as a confidential <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/nta">National Testing Agency</a> (NTA) circular dated May 27, 2026, purported to contain instructions for question paper preparation and moderation for the NEET-UG re-examination.</p><p>Among other claims, it suggested that:</p><ul><li><p>The re-examination paper would be prepared independently of the cancelled test</p></li><li><p>Around 40 per cent of questions could be framed in a higher-order conceptual format</p></li><li><p>The examination pattern may be revised</p></li><li><p>The overall difficulty level would be maintained in the moderate-to-difficult range</p></li></ul><p>The notice also claimed to provide internal directions to examination preparation, review and security panels.</p><p>However, PIB has now clarified that the circular is not genuine.</p>.No phones, no internet: NEET-UG paper setters under lockdown till June 21 re-exam: Report.<p><strong>Candidates asked to follow official sources</strong></p><p>With the NEET-UG re-examination less than two weeks away, the fact-check unit urged candidates to verify information only through official channels.</p><p>"For authentic updates and official information, visit only <em><ins><a href="http://neet.nta.nic.in/">neet.nta.nic.in</a></ins></em>," PIB said.</p><p>The clarification comes amid heightened anxiety among students preparing for the re-test, with several rumours and unverified claims circulating on social media since the cancellation of the original examination.</p>.NEET-UG 2026: NTA dismisses claims of re-exam paper 'leak', warns of action.<p><strong>Background: Why is NEET-UG being held again?</strong></p><p>The Centre cancelled NEET-UG 2026 on May 12 after allegations of question paper leaks and examination malpractice emerged from multiple states.</p><p>The decision affected more than 22 lakh medical aspirants and led to the announcement of a fresh examination for all candidates.</p><p>The re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21 in pen-and-paper mode across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.</p><p>The PIB clarification comes shortly after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assured students and parents that the June 21 examination would be conducted in a fair and error-free manner.</p>.'Will conduct an error-free exam': Education minister reassures NEET aspirants ahead of June 21 re-test.<p>Speaking to the media earlier this week, the minister said all necessary arrangements had been put in place and expressed confidence that the National Testing Agency (NTA) would successfully conduct the examination and declare results on time.</p><p>Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues to probe the alleged irregularities that led to the cancellation of the original examination.</p>