NEET-UG 2026: PIB debunks viral re-exam notice, warns students against misinformation

Claim: A purported NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination circular is being circulated on social media.#PIBFactCheck



⚠️ Beware! This circular is #fake.



❌ No such circular has been issued regarding the NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination.



🚨 Candidates are advised not to trust, share, or… pic.twitter.com/g7lQoKVQDc