NEET-UG 2026 re-exam admit cards released; NTA responds to technical glitches

Around 4 lakh candidates for NEET UG 2026 Examination on 21st June have downloaded their Admit Cards. We are aware that some of you are facing technical glitches or server issues in accessing your admit cards. Our teams have been working towards resolving all these issues. We are…
I successfully submitted all the required details for the refund and received confirmation.due to technical issues, I was unable to download my admit card at night. When I tried again in the morning, the system showed that I had confirmed I did not need a refund and allowed me to
I have filled my bank details for refund earlier in may but today for downloading admit card when I clicked on “verify the bank details” it said if you don't want to edit then click here after that it says“you agreed not to provide bank details for refund”@NTA_Examspic.twitter.com/ABTLkTvoTz
Why is @NTA_Exams playing tricks with students?My cousin had already submitted her bank details earlier& didn’t want to edit them, as no edit option was available and she could download the admit card. Now it shows she does not want a refund Isn't this a scam of the highest order pic.twitter.com/SHttM35zmd