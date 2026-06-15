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NEET-UG 2026 re-exam admit cards released; NTA responds to technical glitches

Alongside the admit cards, the agency also activated a bank account verification and correction facility to process examination fee refunds.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 05:53 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 05:53 IST
India NewsEducationNEETPaper LeakNTAExamNEET Exam

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