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NEET-UG 2026 re-exam: Bengaluru students seen crying after being denied entry for arriving late

Similar visuals have also emerged from other parts of the country, where candidates who reached examination centres after the cut-off time were not allowed to enter.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 09:57 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 09:57 IST
BengaluruEducationKarnatakaNEETPaper LeakNTAExam

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