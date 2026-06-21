NEET-UG 2026 re-exam: Bengaluru students seen crying after being denied entry for arriving late

<p>Some <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/neet">National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate</a> (NEET-UG) 2026 candidates were seen crying outside an examination centre in Bengaluru on Sunday, June 21, after they were denied entry for arriving after the reporting deadline.</p><p>Videos circulating on social media showed distressed students standing outside the gates of Government Ramnarayan Chellaram College on Palace Road, Bengaluru, after they were barred from entering the examination centre. In one of the videos, a student was also seen attempting to climb over the closed gate after being denied entry.</p>.<p>The incident occurred as lakhs of candidates across the country appeared for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, which is being conducted from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm amid heightened security arrangements.</p><p>Similar visuals have also emerged from other parts of the country, where candidates who reached examination centres after the cut-off time were not allowed to enter.</p>.<p>Some reports suggested that traffic congestion due to a Congress rally and convention at Palace Grounds, Bengaluru, on Sunday, may have contributed to delays for some candidates reaching their examination centres.</p>.Bengaluru braces for traffic controls as NEET, mega events coincide .<p><strong>Entry closed at 1:30 pm</strong></p><p>As per the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/nta">National Testing Agency</a>'s (NTA) guidelines, candidates were allowed to enter examination centres from 11 am onwards.</p><p>However, entry gates were scheduled to close at 1.30 pm sharp, and no candidate was permitted to enter after that time.</p><p>The agency had previously advised candidates to reach their centres well in advance, particularly in view of the enhanced security checks, biometric verification and face authentication procedures introduced this year.</p>.<p><strong>Exam held amid heightened security</strong></p><p>The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination is being conducted under extensive security arrangements following the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/paper-leak">paper leak</a> controversy that led to the cancellation of the earlier examination.</p><p>More than 22 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the medical entrance examination across 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.</p><p>The NTA has deployed over 1.38 lakh CCTV cameras, AI-based surveillance systems, biometric verification staff, observers and security personnel to monitor the examination process.</p>.NEET-UG 2026 re-exam: Security stepped up across centres, exam to begin at 2:00 pm.<p>NEET-UG is the country's largest undergraduate medical entrance examination and serves as the gateway for admission to MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical courses across India.</p><p>The re-examination is being conducted from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm on June 21, with authorities enforcing strict entry and verification protocols at centres nationwide.</p>