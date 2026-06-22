NEET-UG 2026 re-exam: NTA, PIB dismiss fresh paper leak claims after 'fabricated' videos surface online

<p>Hours after the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/neet">National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate</a> (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination was conducted on Sunday, June 21, the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/nta">National Testing Agency</a> (NTA) and the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/pib">Press Information Bureau</a>'s Fact Check Unit (PIB Fact Check) moved to debunk fresh claims of a paper leak circulating on social media.</p><p>Both agencies described the viral content as fake and urged students not to rely on or share unverified examination-related material.</p>.'A fresh chance, a fresh start': NTA says NEET-UG retest conducted successfully for over 20 lakh aspirants.<p>The clarification comes after NEET-UG 2026 was reconducted across the country under heightened security arrangements following the cancellation of the original May 3 examination over allegations of a widespread paper leak and examination malpractice.</p><p><strong>“Viral video is fabricated”</strong></p><p>In a statement posted on X, the NTA said it had come across a video circulating online that purportedly related to NEET-UG 2026.</p><p>The agency categorically rejected the claims made in the video and described it as fabricated.</p>.<p>"NTA's attention has been drawn to a fabricated video being circulated on social media regarding NEET (UG) 2026. The video is FAKE and the claims it makes are false," the agency said.</p><p>The testing agency further stated that the examination had been conducted successfully under extensive security and surveillance arrangements.</p><p>"The examination was conducted successfully today under comprehensive security and surveillance," it added.</p><p>The NTA also warned that deliberately creating and circulating misinformation intended to mislead students or create panic constitutes a serious offence.</p><p>According to the agency, action is being initiated against those responsible with the support of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and law-enforcement agencies.</p><p>"We appeal to students, parents and the public to verify only through the official website and NTA's official handles, and not to amplify such material," the statement said.</p>.<p><strong>PIB debunks Telegram leak claim</strong></p><p>In a separate post, PIB Fact Check also addressed the claim alleging that the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination question paper had been leaked on Telegram before the test.</p><p>The fact-checking unit labelled the claim as "fake" and said reports of a paper leak were unfounded.</p><p>The clarification comes days after authorities temporarily restricted access to Telegram in India, citing concerns that the platform was being used to circulate fake paper leak claims and examination-related misinformation ahead of the re-test.</p>.NEET re-exam chaos: Students denied entry over religious attire, late reporting.<p><strong>Re-exam conducted under tight security measures</strong></p><p>The June 21 examination was conducted under one of the most extensive security frameworks ever deployed for the medical entrance exam.</p><p>The Centre had repeatedly assured students that every effort was being made to ensure a fair and error-free examination process.</p><p>The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination was conducted after the original examination held on May 3 was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak and organised malpractice.</p><p>The cancellation affected more than 22 lakh candidates and led to multiple investigations, including a probe by the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/cbi">Central Bureau of Investigation</a> (CBI).</p>