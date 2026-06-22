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NEET-UG 2026 re-exam: NTA, PIB dismiss fresh paper leak claims after 'fabricated' videos surface online

Both agencies described the viral content as fake and urged students not to rely on or share unverified examination-related material.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 05:28 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 05:28 IST
EducationNEETPaper LeakNTAPIBExamNEET ExamFact checkMedical

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