NEET-UG 2026 re-exam: Students can change exam city choices till May 21; here is how

<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/neet">National Testing Agency </a>(NTA) has opened a correction window for students who will be appearing for the re-examination of <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/neet">National Eligibility cum Entrance Test</a> - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 scheduled on June 21, allowing candidates to change their examination city preferences.</p><p>According to the official notification, candidates can update their present address and modify their first and second preferred exam cities through the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://neet.nta.nic.in/">neet.nta.nic.in</a></ins></em> Thursday, May 21, 2026.</p>.Explained | NEET-UG 2026 re-exam on June 21: What changes, what stays the same for candidates; all you need to know.<p>NTA has clarified that:</p><ul><li><p>No fee will be charged for making these changes.</p></li><li><p>Only the present address and exam city preference can be edited.</p></li><li><p>Oo requests for further changes will be accepted after the deadline.</p></li></ul><p>Candidates who do not make any changes during the correction window will retain their existing exam city allotment, the agency added.</p><p>The development comes after the Centre announced a re-examination for NEET-UG 2026 following the cancellation of the earlier exam amid alleged paper leak and malpractice concerns.</p><p>Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier stated that admit cards for the re-examination would be issued by June 14, giving candidates roughly a week to make travel and examination-related arrangements.</p>.NEET-UG 'paper leak': Re-exam to be held on June 21, NTA announces fresh date.<p>The examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 21, 2026, from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm in offline pen-and-paper mode across centres in India and abroad.</p><p>According to the notification, the examination will be held in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.</p><p>NTA has also clarified that all examination guidelines and instructions for candidates will remain the same as those mentioned in the NEET-UG 2026 information bulletin.</p>