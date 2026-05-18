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NEET-UG 2026 re-exam: Students can change exam city choices till May 21; here is how

According to the official notification, candidates can update their present address and modify their first and second preferred exam cities through the official website.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 10:08 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 10:08 IST
EducationNEETNTANEET ExamMedicalre-exam

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