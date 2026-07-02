NEET-UG 2026 re-test results to be declared before July 20, says NTA

<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/nta">National Testing Agency</a> (NTA) will announce the results of the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/neet">National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test</a> - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 re-examination by July 20, a senior agency official has told <em>ANI.</em></p><p>While the official did not specify an exact date, the agency said it is working on a "war footing" to complete the evaluation process and release the results as early as possible. The official also assured that the delay caused by the re-examination would not affect the 2026-27 MBBS academic session.</p><p>"We would not like to give out any date as of now, but the result will be out by July 20. Normally, the results are announced within 45 days of the examination, but this time, as we have conducted the exam in 37 days, we will announce the results much earlier," the senior NTA official told <em>ANI.</em></p>.NEET-UG re-exam 2026 results expected 'soon', says NTA; 20 lakh await scores.<p>More than 20 lakh candidates who appeared for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination are now awaiting the results, which will determine admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other undergraduate medical programmes across the country.</p><p><strong>Around 10,000 answer key challenges under review</strong></p><p>The NTA released the provisional answer key for the re-examination on June 25, allowing candidates to raise objections till June 28.</p><p>According to the official, the agency received around 10,000 challenges, all of which are currently being examined by subject experts before the final answer key is prepared.</p><p>Explaining the process, the official said that every objection is reviewed individually along with the supporting documents submitted by candidates.</p><p>Candidates were required to pay Rs 200 per question while submitting objections. The fee will be refunded if the challenge is found to be valid.</p>.Separate NEET exams for MBBS, AYUSH and Nursing? Parliamentary panel suggests overhaul.<p><strong>MBBS academic session will not be delayed</strong></p><p>The NTA also sought to reassure aspirants that the re-examination would not delay admissions to medical colleges.</p><p>According to <em>ANI,</em> the official said the MBBS academic session will begin on schedule, even though the revised counselling timetable has not yet been announced.</p><p>After the results are declared, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the counselling schedule for the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats, as well as admissions to AIIMS, JIPMER, central universities and deemed universities. State counselling authorities will separately announce schedules for the remaining 85 per cent state quota seats.</p><p>The counselling process generally includes online registration, choice filling, seat allotment, document verification and reporting to allotted colleges. It is conducted in multiple rounds, including Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up Round and Stray Vacancy Round.</p>.NEET-PG 2026 registrations begin; NBEMS cuts questions from 200 to 180.<p><strong>Background</strong></p><p>The original NEET-UG 2026 was conducted on May 3, but was later cancelled following allegations of a paper leak. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently investigating the case.</p><p>Following the cancellation, the Centre ordered a nationwide re-examination, which was held on June 21 under enhanced security arrangements across 5,440 examination centres in India and 14 centres abroad.</p><p>Since then, the NTA has released the provisional answer key, completed the objection process and is now finalising the results based on the expert review of the challenges received.</p>