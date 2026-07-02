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NEET-UG 2026 re-test results to be declared before July 20, says NTA

The official also assured that the delay caused by the re-examination would not affect the 2026-27 MBBS academic session.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 13:01 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 13:01 IST
EducationNEETPaper LeakNTAResultsExamNEET ExamMedicalExam results

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