<p>With the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG)</a> 2026 registration deadline approaching, candidates planning to appear for the exam must submit their applications by March 8, 2026. The application process, which began on February 8, will close at 9 pm, while the fee payment option will be available till 11:50 pm on the same day. </p><p>The exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to undergraduate medical courses across India.</p>.<p><strong>Exam date and timing</strong></p><p>According to the official notification, NEET UG 2026 will be conducted on May 3, 2026, from 2 pm to 5 pm, with a total duration of 180 minutes (three hours). </p><p>The exam serves as the common entrance test for undergraduate medical education in India and is mandatory for admissions to several medical and allied courses.</p><p>Additionally, candidates seeking admission to BSc Nursing courses in Armed Forces Medical Service hospitals must also qualify NEET UG, as the exam score is used for selection. </p><p>The examination will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.</p><p><strong>Application fee</strong></p><p>The application fee for NEET-UG varies by category. Candidates belonging to the General category are required to pay Rs 1,700, while those from the General–Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Other Backward Classes–Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) categories must pay Rs 1,600. </p><p>For candidates from the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Third Gender categories, the application fee is Rs 1,000. Applicants appearing for the examination from outside India will have to pay Rs 9,500.</p><p>In addition to the application fee, processing charges and Goods and Services Tax (GST) will also be applicable.</p><p>Candidates who need to modify details in their application form will be able to do so during the correction window from March 10 to March 12, 2026. </p><p>The city intimation slip, admit card release date, and result announcement will be notified later on the official websites: <em><ins><a href="http://nta.ac.in/">nta.ac.in</a></ins></em> and <em><ins><a href="http://neet.nta.nic.in/">neet.nta.nic.in</a></ins></em>.</p>