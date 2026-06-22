NEET-UG 2026 results sooner than expected, says NTA chief Abhishek Singh after re-exam

On being asked if the exam went foolproof this time, National Testing Agency DG Abhishek Singh says, "So far, from what we have heard, everything went well. We have received good reports. A lot of state governments and government departments extended full support, and we were… pic.twitter.com/8IDR6Ak0tG
Delhi: On NEET re-exam, Director General (DG) of the National Testing Agency, Abhishek Singh says, "It was very challenging... Where all departments of the Government of India, state governments, all agencies, paramilitary forces, Railways, Air Force, along with the Education… pic.twitter.com/LdepDAJf6Y
VIDEO | On NEET UG re-examination that was conducted today, Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) Abhishek Singh says, "When we had to cancel the exam, we had to conduct the re-exam in record time, we announced it within 37 days, to ensure students don't suffer,… pic.twitter.com/3XDb5tnMjL
Delhi: Director General of the National Testing Agency, Abhishek Singh says, "There will not be a need to deploy the Indian Air Force every time. This time, due to special circumstances and limited time, the examination had to be conducted within 37 days in such a large country,… pic.twitter.com/IaovZnhjqk
Delhi: When asked about the exam results, Director General of the National Testing Agency, Abhishek Singh says, "The examination result will be declared as soon as possible... We will try to release the results quickly so that there is no delay in the medical college counselling… pic.twitter.com/rHp97DmVry