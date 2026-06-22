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NEET-UG 2026 results sooner than expected, says NTA chief Abhishek Singh after re-exam

Asked whether NTA had received any leak-related complaints or emails this time, Singh said the agency remained confident about the process.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 07:45 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 07:45 IST
EducationNEETPaper LeakNTAExamNEET Exam

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