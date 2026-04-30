<p>This year, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nta">National Testing Agency</a> (NTA) has introduced multiple safeguards to make the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate </a>(NEET-UG) 2026 more secure, including biometric verification at different stages of the examination process.</p><p>While these measures aim to prevent malpractice and ensure a leak-proof exam, they have also raised concerns among candidates, particularly about what happens if biometric verification fails due to technical issues.</p><p>Addressing this, the NTA has clarified that provisions are in place to handle such situations, ensuring that candidates are not unfairly affected.</p><p>The exam is scheduled to be held on May 3, 2026 (Sunday) in a single shift from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm, across centres in India and abroad.</p>.NEET-UG 2026: From facial recognition to 5G jammers, how NTA is planning leak-proof exam.<p><strong>What if biometric verification fails?</strong></p><p>The NTA has clarified that candidates should not panic if biometric verification cannot be completed due to technical or personal issues.</p><p>These may include device malfunction, poor fingerprint quality, connectivity issues or some medical conditions. In such cases, candidates will still be allowed to appear for the exam.</p><p>Instead of biometric verification:</p><ul><li><p>Manual identity verification will be carried out using valid documents.</p></li><li><p>Candidates will need to submit a written undertaking.</p></li><li><p>The undertaking format will be available at the exam centre with the Centre Superintendent or Observer.</p></li><li><p>Officials at the centre will guide candidates through the process.</p></li></ul><p>The agency has also assured that no candidate will be disturbed during the exam duration (2:00 pm to 5:00 pm) for biometric procedures. Any pending verification will be handled without interrupting the test.</p>.NEET-UG 2026: Exam day guidelines, last minute checklist, dress code and more.<p><strong>Over 22 lakh candidates registered</strong></p><p>This year, NEET-UG continues to see massive participation with 22.79 registrations.</p><p>Out of 22,79,743 registered candidates:</p><ul><li><p>13,32,928 are female candidates</p></li><li><p>9,46,815 are male candidates</p></li></ul><p>This means nearly 58 per cent of aspirants are women, reflecting a steady rise in female participation in medical entrance exams.</p><p>NEET-UG is a single gateway for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other undergraduate medical courses across India. Conducted annually by the NTA, it remains one of the largest entrance examinations in the country.</p><p><strong>What candidates should keep in mind</strong></p><p>Ahead of the examination, candidates are advised to:</p><ul><li><p>Carry valid ID proof and admit card</p></li><li><p>Reach the exam centre well in advance</p></li><li><p>Follow instructions given by centre officials</p></li></ul><p>Most importantly, candidates have been advised to stay updates through NTA’s official website and social media channels for any last-minute updates.</p>