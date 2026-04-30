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NEET-UG 2026: What should candidates do if biometric verification doesn't work

The NTA has clarified that candidates should not panic if biometric verification cannot be completed due to technical or personal issues.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 11:14 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 11:14 IST
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