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NEET UG ‘leak’: CBI conducts searches at Renukai Chemistry Classes in Latur

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was conducted across 551 Indian cities and at 14 overseas centres.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 02:09 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 02:09 IST
India NewsCBINEETPaper LeakExam paper leak case

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