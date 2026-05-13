<p>The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has moved the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court </a>challenging what it called the “systemic failure” of the National Testing Agency (NTA) in conducting NEET-UG 2026, a day after the Centre cancelled the examination amid mounting allegations of a nationwide paper leak.</p><p>In its petition, FAIMA sought reforms in the medical entrance examination process, including restructuring or replacing the NTA, constituting a high-powered monitoring committee, and shifting NEET to a Computer-Based Test (CBT) model.</p><p><strong>What does the petition seek?</strong></p><p>In its petition before the apex court, FAIMA argued that the recurring controversies surrounding NEET reflected deeper structural issues in the current examination system and demanded judicial oversight over any re-examination process.</p><p>Among the key prayers in the petition, FAIMA urged the court to direct the Union government to “replace or fundamentally restructure” the NTA with a “more robust, technologically advanced, and autonomous body” for conducting NEET.</p>.A 'guess paper', whistleblower tip-off and cancellation: How NEET-UG 2026 paper 'leak' unraveled.<p>The association also sought the appointment of a High-Powered Monitoring Committee comprising a retired Supreme Court judge, a cybersecurity expert, and a forensic scientist to supervise the re-conduct of NEET-UG 2026 until a proposed National Examination Integrity Commission (NEIC) is constituted.</p><p>Further, the petition requested that any re-examination be conducted only under the strict scrutiny of a judicially appointed oversight committee until the revised examination process is independently verified and certified as secure.</p><p>FAIMA additionally called for “digital locking” of question papers and a transition to a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format to eliminate physical chain-of-custody risks that have repeatedly surfaced in paper leak cases.</p><p>The doctors’ body also sought directions to the CBI to file a status report before the Supreme Court within four weeks detailing the progress of the investigation, including arrests made, persons charged, networks identified, and prosecution status.</p>