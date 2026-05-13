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NEET-UG 'paper leak': Medical association moves Supreme Court, seeks judicial oversight in re-exam

Among the key prayers in the petition, FAIMA urged the court to direct the Union government to “replace or fundamentally restructure” the NTA
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 08:03 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 08:03 IST
India NewsEducationSupreme CourtNEETPaper LeakNTAExamNEET ExamNEET exam failure

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