NEET-UG re-exam 2026 results expected 'soon', says NTA; 20 lakh await scores

<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/nta">National Testing Agency</a> (NTA) has begun evaluating answer sheets for the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/neet">National Eligibility cum Entrance Test </a>- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination, with the results expected to be announced soon, official sources told <em>ANI.</em></p><p>The agency is also reviewing more than 10,000 objections received against the provisional answer key. Each challenge is being examined before the final answer key and results are prepared, sources said.</p><p>The answer key challenge window closed on Sunday, June 28.</p>.NEET-UG 2026: NTA releases provisional answer key for re-test; opens challenge window till June 28.<p><strong>Bonus marks for one Physics question</strong></p><p>In the provisional answer key released earlier, the NTA dropped one Physics question from evaluation.</p><p>As per the marking policy, all candidates who appeared for the examination will receive four bonus marks for the question, irrespective of whether they attempted it or left it unanswered.</p><p>In another Physics question, the NTA accepted two answer options as correct. Candidates who selected either of the two options will be awarded four marks.</p><p>The NEET UG 2026 re-examination was conducted on June 21 after the original examination was cancelled following an alleged question paper leak.</p><p>The re-examination was held across 5,440 centres in India and 14 centres abroad.</p>.PM Modi stresses on coordination between ministries, lauds smooth conduct of re-NEET.<p><strong>Over 20 lakh candidates appeared</strong></p><p>According to the NTA, more than 20 lakh candidates appeared for the re-examination, which was conducted in 13 languages, including English and Hindi.</p><p>The agency said the nationwide examination was conducted with the support of multiple central ministries, state governments and other agencies to ensure its smooth conduct.</p><p>The NTA said special arrangements were made for more than 10,000 Persons with Disabilities (PwD) who appeared for the examination.</p><p>It also made individual arrangements for 81 candidates with medical conditions, including a student recovering from a road accident and another undergoing chemotherapy, to ensure they could take the examination.</p><p>According to the agency, the re-examination was conducted with logistical support from several organisations, including the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Indian Air Force, the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the Ministry of Education, the Department of Posts, and public sector banks.</p><p><strong>What happens next?</strong></p><p>The NTA is expected to release the final answer key after examining all objections submitted by candidates.</p><p>The NEET UG 2026 re-examination results will be declared thereafter. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards from the official NTA website, <em><ins><a href="http://neet.nta.ac.in/">neet.nta.ac.in</a></ins></em>, once the results are announced.</p>