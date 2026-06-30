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NEET-UG re-exam 2026 results expected 'soon', says NTA; 20 lakh await scores

In the provisional answer key released earlier, the NTA dropped one Physics question from evaluation.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 10:55 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 10:55 IST
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