NEET-UG may introduce age limits and attempt caps following reforms after the 2024 paper leak controversy.

In one line

Key points

• Expert committee recommendations A high-level committee, led by former ISRO chairman Dr Koppillil Radhakrishnan, proposed 101 reforms, including age limits, attempt caps, and transition to computer-based testing.

• Security enhancements Measures such as Aadhaar-based biometric authentication, AI monitoring, mobile jammers, and CCTV surveillance were introduced to prevent malpractice.

• NEET-UG 2026 cancellation The examination was cancelled on May 12, 2025, due to alleged malpractice, with a re-examination scheduled for June 21, 2025.

• NTA structural reforms The NTA has expanded its administrative structure with 16 new senior-level positions and increased involvement of experts from IITs and UGC.