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Concise summary of key highlights
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NEET-UG may introduce age limits and attempt caps following reforms after the 2024 paper leak controversy.
Key points
• Expert committee recommendations
A high-level committee, led by former ISRO chairman Dr Koppillil Radhakrishnan, proposed 101 reforms, including age limits, attempt caps, and transition to computer-based testing.
• Security enhancements
Measures such as Aadhaar-based biometric authentication, AI monitoring, mobile jammers, and CCTV surveillance were introduced to prevent malpractice.
• NEET-UG 2026 cancellation
The examination was cancelled on May 12, 2025, due to alleged malpractice, with a re-examination scheduled for June 21, 2025.
• NTA structural reforms
The NTA has expanded its administrative structure with 16 new senior-level positions and increased involvement of experts from IITs and UGC.
• Long-term reforms underway
Key proposals include computer adaptive testing, AI-driven surveillance, and harmonisation of entrance examinations to reduce coaching dependency.
Key statistics
101
Number of reforms proposed by the expert committee
99.5%
Percentage of NEET-UG 2026 examination centres using government institutions
1.85 lakh
Number of CCTV cameras deployed across examination centres
5,432
Number of examination centres with mobile jammers installed
May 12, 2025
Date NEET-UG 2026 was cancelled
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Published 29 May 2026, 12:05 IST