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Homeeducation

NEET-UG twice or thrice a year? Parliamentary panel suggests reforms amid paper leak row

The committee, headed by Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav, was examining the conduct of NEET under the NMC Act, 2019.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 11:09 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 11:09 IST
India NewsEducationNEETNTANMCNEET ExamParliamentary panelMedicalHealth and Family WelfareNEET exam failure

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