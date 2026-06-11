NEET-UG twice or thrice a year? Parliamentary panel suggests reforms amid paper leak row

<p>Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare have suggested that the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/neet">National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test</a> - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) be conducted multiple times a year to reduce pressure on students and prevent them from losing an entire academic year due to disruptions beyond their control.</p><p>According to <em>ANI,</em> the suggestion was discussed during a meeting on Wednesday, June 10, where officials from the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/nta">National Testing Agency</a> (NTA) and the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/nmc">National Medical Commission</a> (NMC) briefed committee members on the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy and the events that led to the cancellation of the examination.</p><p>The committee, headed by Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav, was examining the conduct of NEET under the NMC Act, 2019, as part of its review of regulatory institutions under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.</p>.'Will conduct an error-free exam': Education minister reassures NEET aspirants ahead of June 21 re-test.<p><strong>Multiple attempts proposed for students</strong></p><p>According to sources quoted by <em>ANI,</em> several MPs argued that students should have more than one opportunity to take the examination each year.</p><p>Members reportedly suggested conducting NEET-UG two or three times annually so that candidates are not forced to wait an entire year if an examination is disrupted or cancelled.</p><p>"Members suggested that there should be multiple NEET examinations throughout the year, at least two or three, because when a student misses out on an entire year of education due to somebody else's fault, it has a very deep impact on the students," a source told <em>ANI.</em></p><p>Government officials informed the committee that the proposal would be examined.</p>.IAF to deploy Mi-17 helicopters to carry NEET retest question papers.<p><strong>NEET controversy discussed</strong></p><p>The discussion took place against the backdrop of the ongoing NEET-UG 2026 controversy.</p><p>The original examination, conducted on May 3 for more than 22 lakh candidates, was cancelled after allegations of a paper leak and examination malpractice surfaced from multiple states. The re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21.</p><p>According to <em>ANI,</em> MPs raised concerns over repeated controversies surrounding the medical entrance examination, noting that similar issues had emerged in both 2024 and 2026.</p><p>Members reportedly questioned how accountability would be fixed in such cases and whether existing punishments were sufficient to deter future breaches.</p><p>"All the MPs discussed the need to move forward on this because it is not a one-time issue, it has become a recurring problem," a source told<em> ANI.</em></p><p><strong>Officials brief parliamentary panel</strong></p><p>NTA Director General Abhishek Singh, Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi and NMC Chairman Dr Abhijat C Sheth were among the officials who appeared before the committee and presented their views, <em>ANI</em> reported.</p><p>This marks the third time in recent weeks that government officials have appeared before parliamentary panels in connection with the NEET-UG cancellation and the subsequent investigation.</p><p>The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently probing the alleged paper leak and related irregularities.</p>.Ministry, NTA, NMC officials to face par panel on health tomorrow over NEET re-exam.<p><strong>Demand has been raised before</strong></p><p>The idea of conducting NEET multiple times a year is not new.</p><p>Student groups have long argued that a single annual examination places enormous pressure on candidates and leaves little room for recovery if something goes wrong on exam day.</p><p>According to <em>ANI,</em> then Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced in 2018 that both JEE Main and NEET-UG would eventually be conducted twice a year under the NTA framework. While JEE Main later adopted a multi-session format, the proposal was never implemented for NEET.</p><p>In 2023, however, the National Medical Commission (NMC) stated that holding NEET-UG twice a year would be difficult because admissions to MBBS programmes are conducted through a single counselling process.</p><p><strong>Computer-based format soon</strong></p><p>The committee was also informed that the government is considering shifting NEET to a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format from a future examination cycle, <em>ANI</em> reported.</p><p>However, MPs reportedly emphasised the need for a gradual transition, particularly for candidates from rural and remote areas.</p><p>Concerns were raised regarding digital access, testing infrastructure and the continued availability of question papers in regional languages if the examination eventually moves online.</p>