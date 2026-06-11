NEET vs Gaokao? Chinese Embassy spokesperson's post triggers discussion online

China's Gaokao — the world's largest exam & India's equivalent of JEE/NEET rolled into one — was conducted smoothly for 1.3 crore students in just 2 days 🎓



Factories paused. Roads quieted. The entire nation rallied for its students.



चीन की गाओकाओ — दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी परीक्षा,… pic.twitter.com/aSbpL05suN