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NEET vs Gaokao? Chinese Embassy spokesperson's post triggers discussion online

In a social media post, the spokesperson highlighted how the exam was conducted successfully for 1.3 crore candidates in just two days.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 17:00 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 17:00 IST
World newsChinaEducationNEETPaper LeakExamNEET exam failure

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