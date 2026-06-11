NEET vs Gaokao? Chinese Embassy spokesperson's post triggers discussion online

<p>A social media post by Yu Jing, spokesperson at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/china">Chinese Embassy</a> in India, has drawn widespread attention online after she highlighted the smooth conduct of China's national university entrance examination, Gaokao, as India continues to grapple with the fallout of the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET-UG</a> 2026 paper leak controversy.</p><p>In a post on X, Yu Jing described Gaokao as "the world's largest exam" and India's equivalent of "JEE and NEET rolled into one", noting that it was conducted for 1.3 crore students in just two days.</p>.<p>"Factories paused. Roads quieted. The entire nation rallied for its students," she wrote.</p><p>While the post itself did not aim at the fiasco, several social media users interpreted the post as a veiled dig at the ongoing paper leak row and the subsequent cancellation of NEET-UG 2026.</p><p><strong>What is Gaokao?</strong></p><p>Gaokao, officially known as the National Higher Education Entrance Examination, is China's annual university entrance test and is widely regarded as the largest examination in the world.</p><p>Held every June, the exam serves as the primary gateway to higher education institutions in China. For millions of students, performance in Gaokao largely determines which universities and programmes they can choose, making it one of the most crucial examinations in the country.</p><p>Each year, more than 10 million students appear for the exam, which is conducted over two to four days depending on the province and subjects chosen by candidates. This year, a record 13.35 million (1.33 crore) students reportedly registered for the examination across China.</p>.Nationwide stir over exam irregularities: Cockroach Janta Party to release education manifesto.<p>Often described as one of the world's most competitive entrance tests, Gaokao is seen as a defining milestone in the academic journey of Chinese students. Admission to many of the country's top universities is based primarily on Gaokao scores, with competition particularly intense for seats in the top 100 institutions.</p><p>The scale of the examination is such that local authorities routinely introduce special measures to support candidates. Roads around examination centres are closed or diverted, construction activity is restricted, public transport services are increased, and police personnel are deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the exam. In several cities, residents are also urged to minimise noise during examination hours.</p><p><strong>NEET-UG controversy in India</strong></p><p>Yu Jing's post comes as India continues to deal with the fallout of the NEET-UG 2026 controversy.</p><p>NEET-UG, the country's single entrance examination for undergraduate medical admissions, was conducted on May 3 for more than 22 lakh candidates.</p><p>Soon after the examination, allegations of question paper leaks and organised malpractice emerged from multiple states, triggering protests from students and opposition parties.</p>.'Will conduct an error-free exam': Education minister reassures NEET aspirants ahead of June 21 re-test.<p>Amid growing pressure, the Centre cancelled the examination on May 12 and announced a fresh test for all candidates. The re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21.</p><p>The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently probing the alleged paper leak and related irregularities.</p><p>The controversy has also reignited discussions around overall examination security in India, with the authorities mulling over a series of reforms over the next years to curb malpractice and paper leaks.</p>