<p>Part-time jobs and internships are often filled quickly, so students should apply within 24–48 hours of a vacancy being posted. A customised resume, clear availability, and a concise explanation of how one fits the role improve the chances of selection. Students should use multiple channels — online portals, personal contacts, and referrals — and follow up politely if there is no response within a few days.</p>.<p>Interviews also play a crucial role. Students should dress appropriately, communicate clearly, and honestly explain their strengths, interests, and availability. Employers value confidence and transparency more than exaggerated claims.</p>.<p><strong>Salary negotiation: Why it matters</strong></p>.<p>Many freshers hesitate to negotiate salaries for part-time jobs or internships, assuming employers will offer a fixed amount. In reality, negotiation is a normal part of the hiring process, and many companies expect candidates to discuss compensation. Unless students ask, better offers may never come.</p>.<p>Before negotiating, students should research prevailing wages through job portals such as Naukri.com and Indeed. Pay depends on the type of work, required skill, and the employer’s capacity. Skilled roles such as graphic design, digital marketing, video editing, content writing, or voice work often offer higher pay or assignment-based compensation.</p>.<p>Approximate earnings in common student jobs include:</p>.<ul><li><p>Tutoring: Rs 15,000–25,000 per month</p></li></ul>.<ul><li><p>Social media or content writing: Rs 8,000–22,000 per month</p></li></ul>.<ul><li><p>Data entry: Rs 10,000–15,000 per month</p></li></ul>.<ul><li><p>Gig work, such as delivery services: around Rs 225 per hour</p></li></ul>.<p>In organised sectors such as retail outlets, Business Process Outsourcing (BPOs), hospitals, and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), wages are usually at or above government minimum wage standards. Full-time workers in these sectors may also receive Employee State Insurance (ESI), Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), bonus, gratuity, weekly holidays, and experience certificates.</p>.<p>However, India still lacks a dedicated legal framework for student part-time workers. In many unorganised sectors, salaries are decided through negotiation and market demand rather than fixed hourly wage systems commonly seen abroad.</p>.<p><strong>Importance of written contracts</strong></p>.<p>Students should clearly negotiate working hours before accepting a role so that classes and academic schedules are not affected. Many employers and employees mutually agree on the terms for wages, work hours, and responsibilities in flexible part-time arrangements.</p>.<p>Where organisations employ students in full-time roles, especially in sectors covered under labour laws, employers generally issue formal appointment letters specifying salary, working hours, leave policies, and social security benefits. Such written agreements provide clarity and legal protection.</p>.<p>Students must avoid employers who demand security deposits, training fees, laptop charges, or other upfront payments. Accepting work without a written offer can create major risks, especially if wages are delayed or unpaid. Recovering money later becomes difficult without documentation.</p>.<p>Freelancers and self-employed students should also document payment terms, deadlines, and the scope of work before starting assignments.</p>.<p><strong>Challenges students face</strong></p>.<p>Balancing work and studies requires discipline and careful time management. Long commutes, especially in cities like Bengaluru, reduce time available for studies and rest. Low entry-level wages, exam pressure, irregular shifts, and lack of sleep can affect both physical and mental health.</p>.<p>Many students also face social stigma around blue-collar or service-sector jobs, while parents may worry that employment will distract from academics.</p>.<p>In addition, part-time workers in unorganised sectors often lack job security, paid leave, or insurance benefits, though recent legislation for gig workers in Karnataka is beginning to address some of these concerns.</p>.<p>Despite these challenges, part-time work can provide valuable professional exposure, financial support, workplace discipline, and practical experience that strengthen long-term career prospects.</p>.<p><em>(The author is a human resource advisor) </em></p><p><strong>Next part: How to maximise part-time job experience</strong></p>.<p><em>Questions? Write to us: dheducation@deccanherald.co.in</em></p>