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Part-time jobs: Negotiating salaries and understanding contracts

This article is part of our ongoing 'Earn While You Learn Series,' a limited series for students focusing on earning while learning.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 04:12 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 04:12 IST
EducationstudentsJobsPart time workSalary negotiationInternshipresume

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