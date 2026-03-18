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New NCERT books for Class 9 from this year, Classes 10-11 to follow soon

New NCERT books from Classes 1 to 8 are already available in both print and digital formats.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 06:49 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 06:49 IST
EducationCBSENCERTBooksNEP 2020

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