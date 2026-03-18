<p>As part of implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, NCERT has released an advisory detailing how new textbooks and syllabi will be introduced in phases, in line with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.</p><p>According to the official advisory dated March 17 , new textbooks for Classes 1 to 8 have already been developed and are now available in both print and digital formats.</p><p>For Class 9, NCERT stated that textbooks are currently under development and will be introduced from the 2026-27 academic session, which is scheduled to begin in April. Importantly, draft syllabi have already been released on the official NCERT website, inviting feedback from stakeholders.</p>.<p>The transition for higher classes will take slightly longer, NCERT added. New textbooks for Classes 10 and 11 will be introduced only from the 2027-28 academic session, the advisory clarified. Until then, existing textbooks for these classes will continue to be used in 2026-27, ensuring continuity and avoiding disruption for board exam batches.</p><p><strong>Focus on learning gaps</strong></p><p>A key concern flagged in the advisory is the need to bridge learning gaps during this transition. NCERT has explicitly advised teachers to strengthen prerequisite learning before introducing students to the new syllabi and textbooks. This aligns with broader concerns post-pandemic about uneven learning levels across classrooms.</p><p>“Teachers are advised to ensure that the prerequisite learning of students is adequately addressed before initiating the new syllabus and textbooks,” NCERT stated.</p><p>The move is part of a larger overhaul under NEP 2020 and NCF-SE 2023, which emphasise:</p><ul><li><p>Conceptual understanding </p></li><li><p>Integration of skills and interdisciplinary learning</p></li><li><p>Flexibility in curriculum design</p></li></ul><p>While Classes 1-8 have already transitioned to new learning materials, Classes 9-11 will see changes in a staggered manner over the next two academic years, NCERT outlined.</p>