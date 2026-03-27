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NExT to replace NEET-MDS? What National Dental Commission means for students, colleges

A common exit test will replace the current National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for licensing and postgraduate admissions.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 11:52 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 11:52 IST
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