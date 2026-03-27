<p>The Dental Council of India (DCI) has been officially dissolved with effect from March 19, 2026, and has been replaced by the National Dental Commission (NDC), new apex regulatory body for dental education and the profession in India, constituted by the Central Government under the National Dental Commission Act, 2023. </p><p>The Commission will oversee standards of education, training, research, and professional conduct in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dental">dentistry.</a> The Commission will include a Chairperson, eight ex-officio members, and 24 part-time members drawn from government bodies, dental institutions, and state representatives.</p><p>Supporting the Commission will be three key autonomous boards. These are:</p><ul><li><p>Undergraduate and Postgraduate Dental Education Board</p></li><li><p>Dental Assessment and Rating Board</p></li><li><p>Ethics and Dental Registration Board</p></li></ul><p>This marks a major shift in how dental education is regulated in India, similar to the earlier transition from the Medical Council of India (MCI) to the National Medical Commission (NMC) back in 2020. </p><p>So what will change along with this shift?</p>.NEET-MDS 2026 applications open; exam on May 2.<p><strong>NExT (Dental): Common exit test</strong></p><p>For students, the most significant upcoming change is the introduction of the National Exit Test (Dental), which will replace the current National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS). This exam will serve as a final-year assessment, a licence to practise, and the basis for postgraduate admissions.</p><p>In effect, completing a BDS degree alone will no longer be enough to practise dentistry, students will need to clear this national-level exam. However, this change will not be immediate, as the test is expected to be rolled out within a few years. Until then, NEET will continue to be the entry route for undergraduate admissions, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET-MDS</a> will remain in place for postgraduate courses.</p><p><strong>Standardised admission process</strong></p><p>The new framework also introduces a more centralised and standardised admission process. The National Dental Commission will decide how counselling for dental admissions is conducted. A designated authority will handle this process for both undergraduate and postgraduate seats across all dental colleges.</p><p>For All India quota seats, counselling will be conducted by an authority appointed by the Central Government. For state quota seats, counselling will be carried out by the respective State Government’s designated authority.</p>.NEET-UG 2026: Registration window closes soon; exam on May 3.<p>For dental colleges, the changes are more immediate. Institutions will now have to undergo stricter regulation, especially when it comes to approvals and expansion. Opening a new college, starting postgraduate courses, or increasing seat intake will require prior permission from the Commission under the new system.</p><p>At the same time, colleges will be subject to regular assessments and ratings, which may be made public. Institutions that fail to meet prescribed standards could face penalties, reduced intake, or even withdrawal of recognition.</p><p><strong>Regulations for curricula, fees and faculty</strong></p><p>With establishment of the National Dental Commission, a dedicated board will define competency-based curricula, set norms for faculty and infrastructure, and regulate training and examinations. This is aimed at reducing disparities in the quality of dental education across the country.</p><p>Additionally, the Commission will regulate fees for 50 per cent of seats in private dental colleges, which could make dental education more affordable for a section of students.</p><p><strong>New licensing requirement for Dentists</strong></p><p>For practising dentists, the reforms bring in a stronger regulatory and accountability framework. A digital National Register will be created to maintain details of all licensed practitioners, and only those who meet the new licensing requirements will be allowed to practise. Alongside this, a separate ethics board will oversee professional conduct, handle complaints, and take disciplinary action when required.</p><p>Existing licences, recognitions, and permissions granted under the Dentists Act, 1948 will remain valid until their expiry, and current students will not be affected midway through their courses. The assets, functions, and responsibilities of the DCI will be transferred to the new Commission as part of the transition process.</p><p>While the immediate impact on students may be limited, the long-term changes, especially like the introduction of a national exit exam, are expected to reshape dental education and practice in India.</p>.Dental course gets sheen back: All seats taken for 2nd year in a row