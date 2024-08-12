Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

NIRF Rankings 2024| Top 10 best colleges in India

Here we look at the top 10 best colleges in India in the country according to the recently announced National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 rankings.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 August 2024, 14:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Rank 1| Hindu College, Delhi

Hindu College was adjudged the best college in India.

Hindu College was adjudged the best college in India.

Credit: Instagram/@hinducollegeofficials

Rank 2| Miranda House, Delhi

Miranda House slipped one position and came second on the list.

Miranda House slipped one position and came second on the list.

Rank 3| St Stephen's College, Delhi

Delhi's St Stephen's College came third on the list.

Delhi's St Stephen's College came third on the list.

Credit: Instagram/@ststephensclg

Rank 4| Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata

Fourth position was taken by Kolkata's Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College.

Fourth position was taken by Kolkata's Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College.

Credit: www.rkmvccrahara.org

Rank 5| Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, Delhi

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College in Delhi occupied the fifth place.

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College in Delhi occupied the fifth place.

Credit: Instagram/@arsdofficials

6| St Xavier's College, Kolkata

Sixth on the list was St. Xavier's College in Kolkata.

Sixth on the list was St. Xavier's College in Kolkata.

Credit: www.sxccal.edu/

Rank 7|PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore

Coimbatore's PSGR Krishnammal College for Women secured the seventh spot.

Coimbatore's PSGR Krishnammal College for Women secured the seventh spot.

Credit: www.psgrkcw.ac.in

Rank 8| Loyola College, Chennai

Eighth place was taken by Loyola College in Chennai.

Eighth place was taken by Loyola College in Chennai.

Credit: Instagram/@loyolacollegeofficial

Rank 9| Kirori Mal College, Delhi

Delhi's Kirori Mal College stood ninth on the list.

Delhi's Kirori Mal College stood ninth on the list.

Credit: Instagram/@kmc.confessions1

Rank 10| Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi

New Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College for Women was adjudged as the tenth best college in India, according to NIRF 2024 rankings.

New Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College for Women was adjudged as the tenth best college in India, according to NIRF 2024 rankings.

Credit: www.lsr.edu.in/

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 August 2024, 14:37 IST
NIRF rankingNIRFEducationColleges

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT