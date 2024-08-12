NIRF Rankings 2024| Top 10 best colleges in India

Rank 1| Hindu College, Delhi
Hindu College was adjudged the best college in India.
Credit: Instagram/@hinducollegeofficials
Rank 2| Miranda House, Delhi
Miranda House slipped one position and came second on the list.
Rank 3| St Stephen's College, Delhi
Delhi's St Stephen's College came third on the list.
Credit: Instagram/@ststephensclg
Rank 4| Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata
Fourth position was taken by Kolkata's Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College.
Credit: www.rkmvccrahara.org
Rank 5| Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, Delhi
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College in Delhi occupied the fifth place.
Credit: Instagram/@arsdofficials
6| St Xavier's College, Kolkata
Sixth on the list was St. Xavier's College in Kolkata.
Rank 7|PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore
Coimbatore's PSGR Krishnammal College for Women secured the seventh spot.
Credit: www.psgrkcw.ac.in
Rank 8| Loyola College, Chennai
Eighth place was taken by Loyola College in Chennai.
Credit: Instagram/@loyolacollegeofficial
Rank 9| Kirori Mal College, Delhi
Delhi's Kirori Mal College stood ninth on the list.
Credit: Instagram/@kmc.confessions1
Rank 10| Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi
New Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College for Women was adjudged as the tenth best college in India, according to NIRF 2024 rankings.
Published 12 August 2024, 14:37 IST