NIRF Rankings 2024 | Top 10 Universities in India

Rank 01| Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has retained the top position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for 2024, marking its sixth consecutive year at number one.
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru was adjudged the best university and research institution for the ninth year in a row.
IIT Bombay has bagged the third spot.
IIT Delhi, which held the third position in the category last year, has dropped to fourth place.
Fifth best university in India was bagged by IIT Kanpur.
IIT Kharagpur was ranked sixth on the list.
Rank 07| All India Institute of Medical Sciences
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi took the seventh position.
IIT Roorkee stood eighth on the list.
IIT Guwahati came Ninth on the list.
Rank 10| Jawaharlal Nehru University
Established in 1969, the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi rounds off the top ten list in the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF).
Published 12 August 2024, 12:54 IST