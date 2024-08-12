Home
education

NIRF Rankings 2024 | Top 10 Universities in India

The Ministry of Education has unveiled the India Rankings 2024 (NIRF), highlighting the top ten educational universities in India. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), an initiative by the Government of India, provides a ranking of higher education institutions. Here we list top 10 educational varsities in the overall category.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 August 2024, 12:54 IST

 Rank 01| Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has retained the top position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for 2024, marking its sixth consecutive year at number one.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

 Rank 02| IISc Bengaluru

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru was adjudged the best university and research institution for the ninth year in a row.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

 Rank 03| IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay has bagged the third spot.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

 Rank 04| IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi, which held the third position in the category last year, has dropped to fourth place.

Credit: Instagram/@iitdelhi

 Rank 05|IIT Kanpur

Fifth best university in India was bagged by IIT Kanpur.

Credit: Instagram/@iit.kanpur

 Rank 06| IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur was ranked sixth on the list.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

 Rank 07| All India Institute of Medical Sciences

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi took the seventh position.

Credit: PTI

 Rank 08|IIT Roorkee

IIT Roorkee stood eighth on the list.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

 Rank 09|IIT Guwahati

IIT Guwahati came Ninth on the list.

Credit: Special Arrangement

 Rank 10| Jawaharlal Nehru University

Established in 1969, the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi rounds off the top ten list in the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Credit: PTI

Published 12 August 2024, 12:54 IST
NIRF ranking, NIRF, Education, JNU, Jawaharlal Nehru University, IIT Guwahati

