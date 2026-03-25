<p>The National Law School of India University <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nlsiu">(NLSIU)</a>, Bengaluru, has extended the last date to apply for the National Law School Admission Test (NLSAT) 2026, offering relief to aspirants seeking admission to its three-year LLB programme.</p><p>Candidates can now complete their applications till March 30, 2026, at 11:59 pm, instead of the earlier deadline of March 23. The application process is underway on the official admissions portal.</p><p>The examination is scheduled tobe held on April 26 this year.</p><p><strong>What is NLSAT and who is it for?</strong></p><p>NLSAT is the entrance examination conducted by NLSIU Bengaluru for admission to its three-year LLB (Hons) programme, designed for graduates from any discipline who wish to pursue a career in law. </p><p>The university has been the top ranked law institute in the country for past years, as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nirf">(NIRF),</a> and its three-year LLB programme is a key pathway for graduates looking to transition into the legal profession.</p><p>The test is separate from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/clat">CLAT</a> and is specifically used by NLSIU for its postgraduate-entry law programme. Along with the LLB course, applications are also open for the university’s Master’s programme in Public Policy.</p><p>The extension gives candidates an additional week to complete their registration and avoid last-minute technical issues.</p><p><strong>Eligibility criteria</strong></p><p>To apply for NLSAT 2026, candidates must:</p><ul><li><p>Hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university</p></li><li><p>Secure a minimum of 45 per cent marks (General category) or 40 per cent marks (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/PwD categories)</p></li><li><p>Students in their final year of graduation are also eligible to apply.</p></li></ul><p><strong>How to apply</strong></p><p>In order to register for the NLSAT 2026 exam, candidates belonging to the General category are required today Rs 2500 as the registration fee, whole students from the reserved category need to pay Rs 2000.</p><p>Candidates can submit their applications online through the official NLSIU admissions portal, <em><ins><a href="http://nlsatadmissions.nls.ac.in/">nlsatadmissions.nls.ac.in</a></ins></em>, by following these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit the official website:<em><ins><a href="http://nlsatadmissions.nls.ac.in/"> nlsatadmissions.nls.ac.in</a></ins></em></p></li><li><p>Click on the “NLSAT Registration 2026” link on the homepage</p></li><li><p>Register using a valid email ID and mobile number</p></li><li><p>Log in with your credentials and fill in personal and academic details</p></li><li><p>Upload the required documents, including photograph and signature</p></li><li><p>Pay the application fee through available online payment modes</p></li><li><p>Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference</p></li></ol><p>With less than a month left for the exam, candidates are advised to complete the application process early and keep track of updates on the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://nls.ac.in/">nls.ac.in.</a></ins></em></p>