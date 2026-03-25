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NLSAT 2026 application deadline extended; exam on April 26

Candidates can now complete their applications till March 30, 2026, at 11:59 pm, instead of the earlier deadline of March 23.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 11:26 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 11:26 IST
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