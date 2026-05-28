Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

NMC proposes extending limit to complete MBBS degree from 9 to 10 years; seeks public feedback

The NMC has clarified that the amendment is currently in draft form and has invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 11:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 May 2026, 11:39 IST
EducationNEETMBBSNMCExamMedical

Follow us on :

Follow Us