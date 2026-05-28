<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/nmc">National Medical Commission</a> (NMC) has proposed extending the maximum duration allowed for completing the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/mbbs">MBBS</a> course from nine years to 10 years, including the compulsory internship period.</p><p>In a draft amendment notification issued on May 18, 2026, the commission proposed changes to the Graduate Medical Education Regulations 2023 governing undergraduate medical education in the country.</p><p>Under the proposed amendment, students would now be allowed a maximum of:</p><ul><li><p>Four attempts to clear the First Professional MBBS examination,</p></li><li><p>Up to ten years from joining the MBBS course to complete the programme, including the Compulsory Rotatory Medical Internship (CRMI).</p></li></ul>.NMC removes MBBS seat cap, revises key norms for medical colleges.<p><strong>What does the amendment say?</strong></p><p>At present, the Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023 state that “no student shall be allowed to continue undergraduate medical courses after nine (09) years from the date of admission into the course.”</p><p>The draft amendment proposes replacing this with, “No student shall be allowed to continue undergraduate medical course after ten (10) years of joining the first MBBS course (including continuous rotatory medical internship).”</p><p>The clause regarding a maximum of four attempts for clearing the first-year MBBS examination remains unchanged.</p>.NExT to replace NEET-MDS? What National Dental Commission means for students, colleges.<p><strong>Draft open for public suggestions</strong></p><p>The NMC has clarified that the amendment is currently in draft form and has invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders.</p><p>According to the notification, comments can be submitted within 30 days from the date the draft regulations were made publicly available, that is June 27.</p><p>Suggestions and objections must be sent only through email to <em><ins><a href="mailto:ug_gmer_amend_2026@nmc.org.in">ug_gmer_amend_2026@nmc.org.in</a></ins></em></p><p>The commission has stated that comments submitted through physical mode or other channels will not be considered.</p><p>Stakeholders are required to provide the relevant section being commented upon, suggestions or objections, and the rationale for the same. The draft notification has also been uploaded on the official NMC website, <em><ins><a href="http://nmg.org.in/">nmg.org.in</a></ins></em>.</p><p>The original Graduate Medical Education Regulations 2023 were notified in June 2023 as part of broader reforms introduced by the National Medical Commission after replacing the erstwhile Medical Council of India (MCI).</p><p>The regulations govern undergraduate medical curriculum, competency-based medical education, examination structure, internship requirements, and progression rules for MBBS students across India.</p>