<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nmc">National Medical Commission </a>(NMC) has introduced key changes to its undergraduate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/medical-education">medical education</a> regulations, removing major restrictions on MBBS seat expansion and revising infrastructure norms for medical colleges.</p><p>The amendments were notified earlier this week, and modify provisions under the Undergraduate Minimum Standard Requirements (UG-MSR) 2023 regulations, which govern the establishment of new medical colleges, starting of courses, and increase of seats.</p><p><strong>Cap on MBBS seats removed</strong></p><p>One of the most significant changes is the removal of the earlier cap on the number of MBBS seats that a college could have while seeking expansion.</p><p>As per the notification, the rule that limited colleges to a maximum of 150 MBBS seats while increasing intake has been removed.</p><p>This effectively means that medical colleges are no longer restricted to a 150-seat ceiling, allowing them to expand intake based on capacity and approvals. The changes apply to both government and private colleges.</p>.Medical colleges cannot charge MBBS fees for more than 4.5 years: NMC.<p><strong>Population-based seat ratio scrapped</strong></p><p>The NMC has also removed the earlier requirement that linked the number of MBBS seats to the population of a state or Union Territory.</p><p>The notification states, “provided that medical colleges shall follow the ratio of 100 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mbbs">MBBS</a> seats per 10 lakh population in that state/UT” shall be deleted.</p><p>With this, the mandatory population-based benchmark has been done away with, giving states and institutions more flexibility in planning medical education infrastructure.</p><p><strong>Distance rule between college and hospital revised</strong></p><p>Another key change relates to the distance between a medical college and its associated teaching hospital.</p><p>Earlier, the rule was based on travel time (maximum 30 minutes). This has now been replaced with a fixed physical distance limit.</p>.NEET-UG 2026: What should candidates do if biometric verification doesn't work.<p>As per the revised provision, “The maximum distance between the plots of college and hospital shall be 10 Km and in the case of North Eastern Region States and Himalayan States, maximum distance between the plots of college and hospital shall be 15 Km”.</p><p>This change simplifies compliance by introducing a clear, measurable distance norm, with relaxation provided for geographically challenging regions.</p><p><strong>What these changes mean</strong></p><p>The latest amendments signal a shift towards greater flexibility in medical education planning. By removing caps and rigid benchmarks, the NMC appears to be enabling expansion of MBBS seats across institutions and possibly faster approvals for new and existing colleges.</p><p>At the same time, the revised distance rule aims to bring clarity to infrastructure requirements.</p><p>Overall, these changes could play a key role in increasing the availability of medical seats in India, at a time when demand for medical education seats continues to rise every year.</p>