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NMC removes MBBS seat cap, revises key norms for medical colleges

The Commission has also scrapped population-based criteria for seat ratio, and has revised college-hospital distance rules.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 11:34 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 11:34 IST
EducationMBBSNMCmedical collegeMedical

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