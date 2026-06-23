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NMC to phase out PG Diploma courses across medical colleges; admissions to stop after 2026-27

PG Diploma programmes are postgraduate medical qualifications pursued after MBBS and admission through the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduates (NEET-PG).
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 11:09 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 11:09 IST
EducationMBBSNMCExammedical collegeMedicalPG diploma

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