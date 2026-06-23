NMC to phase out PG Diploma courses across medical colleges; admissions to stop after 2026-27

<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/nmc">National Medical Commission</a> (NMC) has announced that admissions to Post Graduate (PG) Diploma courses in medical colleges across the country will be discontinued from the academic year 2027-28, with all such programmes set to be converted into Post Graduate Broad Specialty Degree courses (MD/MS).</p><p>In a notification issued on June 22, the NMC directed medical colleges currently offering PG Diploma programmes to apply for conversion of these seats into corresponding MD/MS seats through the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB). </p><p>The Commission has clarified that the academic year 2026-27 will be the final year in which admissions to PG Diploma courses will be permitted. </p>.NMC removes MBBS seat cap, revises key norms for medical colleges.<p><strong>Why has NMC taken this decision?</strong></p><p>According to the Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), the move is aimed at standardising postgraduate medical education across the country and aligning specialist training with contemporary educational standards.</p><p>The Commission noted that many medical colleges currently run both PG Diploma and MD/MS programmes in the same specialty, while others offer only diploma courses. In several cases, institutions already possess the faculty strength, infrastructure and clinical material required to support degree programmes.</p><p>"In order to standardise postgraduate medical education, enhance the quality and recognition of specialist training, align postgraduate qualifications with contemporary educational standards, and optimize utilization of existing institutional capacity, the Commission has decided that all Post Graduate Diploma courses shall be phased out, and converted to Post Graduate Broad Specialty Degree courses (MD/MS)," the public notice stated.</p><p><strong>What are PG Diploma courses?</strong></p><p>PG Diploma programmes are postgraduate medical qualifications pursued after MBBS and admission through the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduates (NEET-PG). Traditionally, these courses have been shorter than MD/MS programmes and have been offered in specialties such as Child Health, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Anaesthesia, Ophthalmology and Public Health, among others.</p><p>In recent years, however, degree qualifications such as MD and MS have become the preferred postgraduate pathway, with many institutions gradually reducing dependence on diploma programmes.</p>.NEET-UG re-exam: Over 20 lakh aspirants appear for test at 5,440 centres across India & abroad.<p><strong>What changes from 2027-28?</strong></p><p>The NMC has clarified that no fresh admissions will be permitted to PG Diploma courses from the academic year 2027-28 onwards.</p><p>Instead, institutions wishing to continue specialist training in those disciplines will be required to seek approval for conversion of diploma seats into corresponding MD/MS seats.</p><p>Medical colleges will have to submit applications to MARB through a dedicated online portal. The regulator said detailed timelines and procedural instructions will be released separately. Permission for conversion will be granted only after institutions fulfil NMC-prescribed requirements and standards.</p><p>The Commission has also reminded institutions that the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations (PGMER) 2023 already provide for conversion of diploma seats into degree seats and do not permit new applications for starting or increasing diploma seats.</p><p>The NMC has directed all medical colleges, universities and state medical education authorities to take note of the decision and initiate the necessary compliance process.</p><p><strong>Background</strong></p><p>The decision stems from provisions contained in the Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations (PGMER), 2023, which allowed medical colleges to apply for conversion of diploma seats into degree seats while restricting fresh expansion of diploma programmes.</p><p>With the latest notification, the NMC has now fixed a clear timeline for the phase-out, making 2026-27 the final admission cycle for PG Diploma courses and paving the way for a fully degree-based postgraduate medical education system from 2027-28 onwards.</p>