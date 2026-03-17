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‘No Kannada, no exam’: Why railway recruitment exam sparked protests in Karnataka

Departmental exams for nearly 300 posts were disrupted in multiple centres after protests over exclusion of Kannada as a language option
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 12:07 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 12:07 IST
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