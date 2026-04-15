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No more Tinku, Chintu, Sheru? Rajasthan wants ‘meaningful’ names for students

The state has released a list of 3000 recommended names for students aiming to prevent children from facing embarrassment later in life.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 09:33 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 09:33 IST
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