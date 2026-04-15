<p>Can the government decide what a “good name” is? Well, the Rajasthan government might just be trying to do exactly that.</p><p>In an unusual move, the state has launched the “Sarthak Naam Abhiyan”, an initiative aimed at identifying and replacing what it calls “meaningless”, “awkward”, or even “derogatory” names of school students with more “meaningful” alternatives.</p><p>Names like “Sheru,” “Tinku,” or “Shaitan” aren’t all that uncommon in India, and are often dismissed as playful. But now, these same names have come at the centre of Rajasthan government’s policy intervention.</p><p><strong>What is the “Sarthak Naam Abhiyan”?</strong></p><p>The campaign, introduced by Rajasthan’s education department, targets students in government schools, particularly in rural areas.</p><p>Education Minister Madan Dilawar said the aim is to prevent children from facing embarrassment later in life. </p><p>"Such names can become a source of embarrassment for children and may have a lasting impact on their self-esteem," School Education Minister Madan Dilawar said on Tuesday as reported by news agency<em> PTI.</em></p><p>Under the initiative:</p><ul><li><p>Around 3,000 “meaningful” names have been shortlisted</p></li><li><p>Schools will engage with parents through meetings</p></li><li><p>Name changes will be encouraged, not forced</p></li></ul><p>The government has released a complete book of names, arranged in alphabetical order complete with their meaning, which are recommended by the state. Out of these, 1,541 names are for girls and 1,409 for boys.</p><p>The government also wants to eliminate caste-linked or historically derogatory terms from official records, calling for “respectful alternatives”.</p><p>The official order clearly states that the exercise is voluntary, with any name change permitted only after obtaining written consent from the parent or the student, in accordance with prescribed rules.</p><p>Applications for name changes will be accepted for students from Classes 1 to 9, while for those in Classes 8 and 9, any modification must follow the formal procedure used for corrections in the Class 8 board mark sheet, it added.</p><p><strong>What are some suggested names?</strong></p><p>The government has suggested names like Aabheer, Aarjav, Achal, Adarsh, Brajesh, Chandrakant, Chetan, Dwij, Gunakar, and thousands of others for boys.</p><p>While for the girls as well, the state has a curated list of names like Abhirami, Agamya, Anura, Bageshri, Chitrali, Dyuti, Eila, Hamsa, Kala, Kaivalya, Kalpataru, Laboni, Sampada, and more.</p><p>While the policy is framed as a well-intentioned effort to protect students from bullying and potential embarrassment later in life, it also raises concerns about political overreach, particularly since naming a child is widely regarded as a deeply personal and cultural choice.</p>