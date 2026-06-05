No relaxation in IIT admission criteria for CBSE students, says IIT Roorkee

<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/iit">Indian Institute of Technology</a> (IIT) Roorkee has ruled out any relaxation in the Class 12 eligibility criteria for the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">Joint Entrance Exam</a> (JEE) Advanced-qualified candidates amid growing concerns over the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">CBSE</a>’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) controversy, but said it is working with the board to find a solution for affected students.</p><p>In a statement to <em>ANI,</em> IIT Roorkee said, “No relaxing in marks as candidates from 36 different boards are participating. We published this criterion almost in December and last year there were candidates lost IIT/NIT seats mainly due to percentages. Hence, lowering is not possible; however, we are in close touch with CBSE and will try to resolve this for all those affected candidates on priority.”</p>.<p>The statement comes as several students who qualified JEE Advanced 2026 fear losing out on IIT seats due to lower-than-expected CBSE Class 12 scores.</p><p><strong>What is the eligibility criterion?</strong></p><p>To be eligible for admission to IITs through JEE Advanced, candidates must not only qualify the entrance examination but also satisfy one of the following Class 12 requirements:</p><ul><li><p>Secure at least 75 per cent aggregate marks in Class 12 (65 per cent for SC, ST and PwD candidates), or</p></li><li><p>Be among the top 20 percentile of successful candidates in their respective board examinations.</p></li></ul>.<p>The criterion applies uniformly to students from 36 different school boards across the country.</p><p>The requirement was, however, temporarily waived for admissions in the 2021-22 academic year due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but was subsequently reinstated.</p>.JEE Advanced 2026: Another Gen-Z ‘ethical hacker’ exposes holes in IIT Roorkee’s results portal .<p><strong>Why are students seeking relaxation?</strong></p><p>The demand for relaxation stems from the ongoing controversy surrounding CBSE's OSM system used to evaluate Class 12 board examination answer scripts this year.</p><p>Soon after CBSE declared the Class 12 results, several students, particularly those from the Science stream, reported scoring unexpectedly low marks. Many claimed that their scores did not reflect their performance in the examinations.</p><p>The controversy intensified after CBSE opened its portal for students to access scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets. Students reported issues including blurred scans, missing pages, unchecked responses and inconsistencies in digital evaluation. In some cases, students alleged that the answer sheets made available to them did not belong to them.</p>.‘I take responsibility’: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says CBSE OSM issues will be rectified.<p>Following widespread complaints, CBSE acknowledged errors in certain cases and also assured corrective measures. The Board has recently opened its post-result grievance redressal process, allowing students to apply for verification of marks and re-evaluation of answer scripts.</p><p>According to CBSE, as of June 4, 2026, a total of 70,433 successful applications had been received through the grievance redressal process, including 7,314 applications for verification of marks and 63,119 applications for re-evaluation.</p><p>The issue has become particularly significant for engineering aspirants. Several students who qualified JEE Main and JEE Advanced have argued that the disputed board marks could render them ineligible for IIT admissions under the 75 per cent eligibility criterion, despite clearing one of the country's most competitive entrance examinations.</p><p>As a result, affected candidates, parents and student groups have sought temporary relaxation of the eligibility criterion, grace marks, or an extension of admission timelines until the re-evaluation process is completed. However, IIT Roorkee has clarified that lowering the eligibility benchmark is not under consideration, while stating that it is in touch with CBSE to address the concerns of affected students.</p>