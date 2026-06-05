Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

No relaxation in IIT admission criteria for CBSE students, says IIT Roorkee

The institute says lowering the Class 12 marks requirement is not possible, even as affected students seek relief over disputed CBSE scores
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 08:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 June 2026, 08:43 IST
EducationCBSEJEEIITExamadmissionJEE Advanced

Follow us on :

Follow Us