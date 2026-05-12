Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

‘No value for our hard work?’: NEET-UG aspirants react to cancellation amid paper leak allegations

Just a few days after the exam, NEET-UG 2026 was cancelled over paper leak allegations.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 13:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 May 2026, 13:00 IST
India NewsNEETPaper LeakNTANEET ExamNEET exam failure

Follow us on :

Follow Us