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'Not 2 but 11 marks': CBSE rejects Vedant Shrivastava’s re-evaluation claims, calls it a 'blatant lie'

The Class 12 student claimed his marks increased by only one in two of his subjects after re-evaluation, and that there was no increase in his Physics score.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 06:41 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 06:31 IST
India NewsEducationCBSEExamClass 12Board Exam

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