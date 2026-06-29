'Not 2 but 11 marks': CBSE rejects Vedant Shrivastava’s re-evaluation claims, calls it a 'blatant lie'

<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">Central Board of Secondary Education</a> (CBSE) has rejected the latest claims made by Class 12 student Vedant Shrivastava regarding his re-evaluation results, calling them "factually incorrect and blatant lie".</p><p>The board shared an official statement after Shrivastava shared a video on social media platform X saying that his marks increased by only one in two of his subjects, and that there was no increase in his Physics score. </p><p>The board clarified, however, that after re-evaluation, Shrivastava's Physics score actually increased by nine marks.</p><p>The CBSE also said that 99.7% of all applications received for verification of marks and re-evaluation following the declaration of the Class 12 results have been processed. The remaining cases are in the final stages of review and will be declared shortly.</p>.CBSE OSM row: After student’s 'not my answer sheet' post, board admits blunder and sends 'correct copy'.<p><strong>What did the student claim?</strong></p><p>After receiving his re-evaluation results, Shrivastava posted a video on social media saying he had sought re-evaluation for 11 questions but received only two additional marks overall.</p><p>"I applied for re-evaluation for 11 questions, and I have only got two marks increased in the re-evaluation results. And in the answer-sheet exchanged, not even a single mark increased. The marks that increased were in maths, and one mark increased in computer science,” he said.</p>.<p>Just a month ago, Shrivastava came into the spotlight after alleging on social media that his Physics answer sheet had been exchanged with another student's. After applying for re-evaluation through the CBSE portal, he claimed that the scanned answer sheet shared under his name did not belong to him, saying the handwriting and responses were not his.</p><p>The issue triggered widespread discussion on social media and raised concerns about the board's evaluation process. The CBSE later acknowledged the mix-up, and shared the correct answer-sheet of the candidate with updated scores.</p>.Class 12 student, who exposed CBSE's tender procedure, launches open source site to track all government procurement data.<p><strong>What did CBSE say?</strong></p><p>The CBSE said the student's claim that there was no increase in his Physics marks was incorrect.</p><p>"The candidate in his social media post has claimed that only one each mark has increased in two subjects and no marks increased in Physics. However, it is factually incorrect and blatant lie," the board said.</p><p>According to the CBSE, Shrivastava's Physics score increased by nine marks during the re-evaluation process.</p><p>Soon after the CBSE issued its clarification, Shrivastava responded through another social media post.</p><p>"How is this a blatant lie? The 9 marks increase in Physics does not happen after the opening of the re-evaluation portal. And if the answer sheet of Physics was not mine, how were the marks given on that answer sheet my marks?" he wrote.</p>.<p><strong>Re-evaluation update</strong></p><p>The CBSE said it has declared the results of more than 99.7% of applications received for verification of marks and re-evaluation since June 21. </p><p>The board noted that this year's re-evaluation process had been completed faster than last year's. In 2025, the revised results were released between June 27 and July 11.</p>