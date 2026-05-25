I am a CBSE Class 12 student.— VEDANT (@VEDANTSHRIV17) May 23, 2026
After receiving unexpectedly low marks in Physics, we applied for photocopies of my answer sheets through the CBSE reevaluation process.
Today we received the copies.
And I am shattered because the Physics answer sheet uploaded by CBSE is not mine
I applied for CBSE revaluation. The scanned copy of my chemistry sheet I received does not match my handwriting or written responses.— Sanjana (@Sanjanaopxe) May 25, 2026
For reference, I am attaching my English answer sheet, which clearly reflects my actual handwriting. pic.twitter.com/laINaEMAP3
So CBSE mixed answer sheets of one student with another? There is no point in working hard now when luck decides your marks. @cbseindia29 do you realise what damage you are doing to the future of the students? @EduMinOfIndia #osmfailed #cbse pic.twitter.com/dorjnfNQJ9— ☆lily☆ (@saksh1iiii) May 22, 2026
Hey @cbseindia29— r/CBSE (@rCBSE_) May 23, 2026
A student’s Chemistry answer sheet had TWO ENTIRE PAGES replaced with someone else’s. [pages 4 and 5]
Half the MCQs? Gone, Just like that
Is this your “SECURE. TRANSPARENT. PRECISE.” OSM system?
How does an answer sheet get mixed up THIS badly?
Where is the… pic.twitter.com/mH3dHCsHtl
Applied for a photocopy of my CBSE Class 12 Chemistry answer sheet after unexpectedly low marks.— Mohit Tyagi (@NewsWoa) May 25, 2026
Today, CBSE uploaded a paper that is clearly not mine. Different handwriting and answers.
Requesting CBSE to urgently investigate and provide my actual answer sheet.
@cbseindia29— Aditya Negi (@AD1_76) May 24, 2026
CBSE should give a clear answer — will the remaining photocopies be uploaded or do students simply not matter after payment? Last day is ending and only one copy was provided. Have some shame after all this backlash. #cbseclass12result pic.twitter.com/PS9U0vS6RR
There’s a limit to everything, except CBSE’s incompetence. Day 5, 0 updates, 0 download links, 0 clarity. Who is accountable for all this? Students’ future isn’t a failed system’s experiment. #CBSE #CBSEOSM #CBSE12thresults @cbseindia29 #MinistryofEducation #GOI pic.twitter.com/O1xMZLhh9e— Ankit Mathur 🇮🇳 (@PehliFursat) May 25, 2026
#WATCH | Chennai | Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says, " I asked the director of IIT Madras to look into the technical glitch. IIT Kanpur, IIT Chennai, and IIT Madras will look into the technical glitch faced by the CBSE portal. But today it is functioning smoothly. Those who… pic.twitter.com/Ox1axASyxi— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2026