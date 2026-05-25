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'Not my answer sheet': CBSE OSM row intensifies after students claim answer sheet mismatch

Several students are now claiming that the scanned answer sheets uploaded by CBSE do not appear to be their own.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 07:25 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

“Not my answer sheet”: CBSE OSM row intensifies after students claim answer sheet mismatch

In one line
CBSE's On-Screen Marking system faces severe backlash as students allege answer sheet mismatches and evaluation errors.
Key points
Answer sheet mismatches
Students claim scanned answer sheets uploaded by CBSE do not match their handwriting or attempted answers, with some alleging entire pages were replaced.
Widespread student complaints
Viral social media posts, including one from Vedant Shrivastava, highlight discrepancies, prompting widespread concerns over OSM's implementation.
Technical glitches persist
Students report non-receipt of scanned copies despite payments, inaccessible portals, and delays, exacerbating frustration over the evaluation process.
Government intervention
The Education Ministry has roped in IIT experts and banks to address technical issues, including portal stability, payment gateways, and authentication systems.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 25 May 2026, 07:25 IST
India NewsEducationCBSECBSE ExamClass 12Board Examevaluation

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