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NTA postpones CUET-UG 2026 exams scheduled for May 28 due to Bakrid

In an official notice issued on Sunday evening, the agency said both shifts of the examination slated for May 28 would now be held on fresh dates.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 16:04 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 16:04 IST
India NewsEducationNTACUETBakrid

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