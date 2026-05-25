NTA postpones CUET-UG 2026 exams scheduled for May 28 due to Bakrid

<p>New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nta">NTA</a>) has postponed the CUET-UG 2026 examinations scheduled for May 28 after the Centre revised the date of the Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) holiday. In an official notice issued on Sunday evening, the agency said both shifts of the examination slated for May 28 would now be held on fresh dates, which will be announced separately. </p>.After CBSE marksheet chaos, IIT Madras begins diagnosis of OSM system glitches.<p>The postponement follows a government notification changing the notified holiday date for Bakrid, prompting the NTA to reschedule the exams to avoid a clash with the festival. Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official NTA and CUET websites for updates regarding the revised examination schedule and admit cards. </p><p>The CUET-UG 2026 examinations are being conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from May 11 to May 31 for admissions to undergraduate programmes across central and other participating universities. </p>