<p>The National Testing Agency has opened applications for the University Grant Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June 2026 session, with the exam scheduled to be held from June 22 to June 30, 2026, in computer-based test (CBT) mode.</p><p>The exam determines eligibility for Assistant Professorship and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in universities and colleges across India.</p><p><strong>Key dates for UGC NET 2026</strong></p><p>As per the official schedule:</p><ul><li><p>Application window: April 29 to May 20, 2026</p></li><li><p>Last date for fee payment: May 20, 2026</p></li><li><p>Correction window: May 22 to May 24, 2026</p></li><li><p>Exam city intimation slip: By June 10, 2026</p></li><li><p>Admit card release: By June 15, 2026</p></li><li><p>Exam dates: June 22 to June 30, 2026</p></li></ul>.UGC adds Forestry and Statistics as additional subjects to existing list for UGC-NET.<p>However, candidates must note that the dates mentioned above are tentative and the applicants will be notified, in case of any changes, through official channels.</p><p><strong>Application fee</strong></p><p>The application fee for UGC-NET 2026 varies by category. Candidates from the General/Unreserved category are required to pay Rs 1,150, while those belonging to Gen-EWS and OBC-NCL categories need to pay Rs 600. </p><p>For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD), Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), and third gender candidates, the fee is Rs 325. In addition to the examination fee, applicable service or processing charges and GST will be charged separately by the bank or payment gateway.</p>.NEET-UG 2026: What should candidates do if biometric verification doesn't work.<p><strong>Exam pattern and subjects</strong></p><p>UGC-NET will be conducted in CBT mode, and will cover 87 subjects.</p><p>The exam consists of two papers:</p><ul><li><p>Paper I: Teaching and research aptitude (common for all candidates)</p></li><li><p>Paper II: Subject-specific</p></li></ul><p>Both papers are conducted in a single session, without a break.</p><p><strong>Who can apply?</strong></p><p>In order to be eligible for UGC-NET 2026, candidates must fulfil these criteria:</p><ul><li><p>Candidates with a Master’s degree or equivalent from a recognised university are eligible to apply.</p></li><li><p>General category candidates typically require at least 55 per cent marks</p></li><li><p>Reserved categories have a relaxation (as per UGC norms)</p></li><li><p>Final-year postgraduate students can also apply, subject to fulfilling eligibility conditions later.</p></li></ul>.UGC: Students to receive fellowships, scholarships only via Aadhaar-linked accounts.<p><strong>Why UGC-NET?</strong></p><p>UGC-NET remains one of the largest eligibility exams in India, with over 10 lakh candidates appearing annually across its June and December cycles.</p><p>The test plays a crucial role in determining entry into academia and research careers in India.</p><p>Clearing UGC-NET makes candidates eligible for:</p><ul><li><p>Assistant Professor roles in universities and colleges</p></li><li><p>Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), which provides financial support for research</p></li></ul><p>With increasing competition in academia, the exam continues to be a key gateway for postgraduate students aiming for teaching and research careers.</p><p><strong>How to apply?</strong></p><p>Candidates can apply online through the official UGC-NET portal, <em><ins><a href="http://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/">ugcnet.nta.nic.in</a></ins></em>. Aspiring candidates are advised to:</p><ul><li><p>Carefully fill out the application form</p></li><li><p>Upload required documents</p></li><li><p>Pay the application fee before the deadline</p></li></ul><p>Candidates have been advised to fill in their details carefully, as no changes will be permitted after the final submission of the application form. </p><p>The NTA has also urged applicants to opt for Aadhaar verification while completing the form, noting that it will help streamline the registration process, facilitate smoother verification at examination centres, and aid in the processing of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) claims.</p><p>Candidates must also ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the application forms are their own and accessible, as all communication will be sent by NTA on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered Mobile Number only.</p>