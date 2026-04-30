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NTA to conduct UGC-NET 2026 - June session between June 22 to 30, check key dates here

UGC-NET remains one of the largest eligibility exams in India, with over 10 lakh candidates appearing annually across its June and December cycles.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 12:01 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 12:01 IST
EducationNTAUGCExamUGC-NET

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