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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Nearly 75% of Indian colleges fail to meet industry needs, hindering employability despite NEP 2020 reforms.
Key points
• Severe misalignment
Three-fourth of higher education institutions in India are not aligned with industry requirements, with only 8.6% fully aligned across all programs.
• Placement challenges
Fewer than 20% of institutions report high placement rates, reflecting the employability gap driven by curriculum gaps.
• NEP 2020 gap
Despite NEP 2020's focus on skills and experiential learning, most institutions lag in integrating industry needs into curricula.
Key statistics
8.6%
Fully aligned institutions
51%
Completely unaligned institutions
16.9%
Partially aligned institutions
19.1%
Institutions implementing changes
1,071
Stakeholders surveyed
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 24 March 2026, 10:26 IST