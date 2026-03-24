Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

Only one in four colleges in India meet industry requirements: Report

Just 8.6 per cent of them are fully aligned with industry; fewer than 20 per cent institutions report high placement rates.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 10:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Only one in four colleges meet industry requirements in India

In one line
Nearly 75% of Indian colleges fail to meet industry needs, hindering employability despite NEP 2020 reforms.
Key points
Severe misalignment
Three-fourth of higher education institutions in India are not aligned with industry requirements, with only 8.6% fully aligned across all programs.
Placement challenges
Fewer than 20% of institutions report high placement rates, reflecting the employability gap driven by curriculum gaps.
NEP 2020 gap
Despite NEP 2020's focus on skills and experiential learning, most institutions lag in integrating industry needs into curricula.
Key statistics
8.6%
Fully aligned institutions
51%
Completely unaligned institutions
16.9%
Partially aligned institutions
19.1%
Institutions implementing changes
1,071
Stakeholders surveyed
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 March 2026, 10:26 IST
EducationHigher EducationCollegeplacementjobcampus

Follow us on :

Follow Us