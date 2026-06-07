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OSM fallout: Parents pulling out class 11 students from CBSE schools, opt for state syllabus

At least two top CBSE schools confirmed that transfer certificates (TCs) had been issued to some students, considering their request.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 21:52 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 21:52 IST
India NewsEducationCBSE

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