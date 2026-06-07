OSM fallout: Parents pulling out class 11 students from CBSE schools, opt for state syllabus

<p>Bengaluru: A few CBSE schools in Bengaluru have seen class 11 students withdrawing their admissions. </p>.<p>They are attributing their decision to the recent fiasco over the new On Screen Marking (OSM) system.</p>.<p>At least two top <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/cbse-extends-class-12-verification-re-evaluation-application-deadline-till-june-7-4029212">CBSE </a>schools confirmed that transfer certificates (TCs) had been issued to some students, considering their request. They are now likely to join pre-university courses that follow the state syllabus.</p>.<p>This year, the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) introduced a digital evaluation system for the first time for class 12 this year, basically the OSM system by digitising answer scripts for evaluation.</p>.<p>However, when the results were announced on May 13, thousands of students were shocked to see their results and complained about discrepancies in the marks awarded.</p>.Explained | CBSE’s new Class 12 evaluation system under fire: What is OSM and why are students worried?.<p>Many students and parents even alleged that scanned copies of the answer scripts were blurry and marks were lower than expected when they applied for scanned copies. Some questions were not even evaluated, a few of them said.</p>.<p>Students said they failed in class 12 despite qualifying in competitive exams like JEE.</p>.<p>Even the dedicated portal launched a few days ago to facilitate access to answer scripts has reported technical glitches and students have complained that the portal is not opening.</p>.<p>According to school authorities, this has prompted some students and parents to withdraw admissions.</p>.CBSE says re-evaluation portal faced cyberattacks on Day 1; students continue reporting glitches.<p>“After the announcement of class 10 results, we received over 700 applications seeking admissions to class 11. But in the last one week, at least 15 students have withdrawn,” said the principal of a prime CBSE school in Bengaluru south.</p>.<p>The principal of another CBSE school said, “We are getting applications for withdrawal of admissions. A few other principals too mentioned about this trend. Despite our efforts to convince parents and students, they are not ready to reconsider their decision. They have no trust in the new evaluation system”.</p>.<p>NCERT framework</p>.<p>“The Karnataka PU board also follows NCERT framework now. So, parents are of the opinion that there will be not many challenges. The board’s three-exam policy is also attracting them to switch over,” the principal of another CBSE school said.</p>.<p>NCERT is the National Council of Educational Research and Training. </p>