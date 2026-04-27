<p>More than 6.68 lakh students have registered for the second phase of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">CBSE Class 10 board</a> examinations in 2026, with the majority opting to improve their scores from the main exam, according to data released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).</p><p>Out of a total of 6.68 lakh registered candidates, a significant portion, over 5.25 lakh students, have applied under the improvement category.</p><p>Additionally, 85,285 students have registered under the compartment category, and 57,914 students have opted for both improvement and compartment.</p>.CBSE Class 10 second board exams from May 15; check full date sheet.<p><strong>Gender-wise participation</strong></p><p>Male candidates account for a larger share of registrations, with 4.02 lakh students, compared to 2.66 lakh female candidates, while two candidates fall under the ‘other’ category.</p><p>Among female candidates, 2,15,215 registered for improvement, 31,548 for compartment, while 19,446 for both.</p><p>Among male candidates, 3,10,439 opted for improvement, 53,736 for compartment, and 38,468 for both.</p><p>The second board examination will be conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026. The date sheet was released on April 23, and is available on the official CBSE website.</p><p>CBSE has stated that all preparatory processes, including the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC), were completed in a timely and systematic manner.</p>.CBSE’s Class 10 second board exam begins in May: Who is eligible and what to know.<p><strong>What is the new two-exam system?</strong></p><p>From 2026, CBSE has introduced a two-exam system for Class 10 students:</p><ul><li><p>The first board exam is mandatory.</p></li><li><p>The second exam is optional, meant for students in the compartment category and students seeking to improve their scores.</p></li><li><p>Students who pass the first exam can reappear in up to three subjects to improve their marks.</p></li><li><p>Importantly, the board will consider the best score from either attempt while preparing the final marksheet.</p></li></ul><p><strong>Results and next steps</strong></p><p>The results of the second examination are expected to be declared by the end of June 2026.</p><p>Students who chose not to appear for the second exam can use their first exam results, declared on April 15, for admission to Class 11.</p><p>Final passing and merit certificates will be issued after the second exam results are announced.</p>