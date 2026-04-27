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Over 25% of CBSE Class 10 students opt for second board exams this year

The second board examination will be conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026. The date sheet was released on April 23, and is available on the official CBSE website.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 12:53 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 12:53 IST
EducationCBSEExamClass 10Board Exam

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