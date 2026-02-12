Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

Panel on VBSA Bill gets time till last week of Monsoon session to submit report

The proposed seeks to establish a single higher education regulator.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 08:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 08:55 IST
India NewsParliament

Follow us on :

Follow Us