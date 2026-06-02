<p>The Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) newly launched Parenting calendarfor the academic year 2026–27 arrives at a time when students and schools are increasingly confronting issues that go beyond academics, including student stress, screen addiction, behavioural concerns, social isolation and mental health challenges.</p>.<p>The framework proposes structured engagement between parents and schools through workshops, counselling sessions, developmental guidance and regular interactions across different age groups. While educators and parents acknowledge the intent behind the initiative, questions remain over how effectively schools can implement such an ambitious framework within already stretched educational systems.</p>.<p>The calendar reflects a broader shift in school education, in which emotional well-being and life skills are gaining importance alongside examination performance. It encourages parents to engage more actively in areas such as mental health, digital safety, emotional regulation, adolescent behaviour and inclusive education.</p>.<p><strong>Can schools move beyond pressure?</strong></p>.<p>One of the central ideas of the Parenting calendaris to move away from marks-centric parenting and encourage a more holistic understanding of success. The document repeatedly highlights empathy, communication, emotional resilience and creativity as equally important aspects of learning.</p>.<p>Yet many parents argue that the Indian education system itself continues to reward marks, rankings and competitive performance.</p>.<p>“Parents are constantly told not to pressure children, but academic competition begins much earlier now,” says Kusuma Prashanth, parent of a Class 7 student in Davanagere. “Schools speak about emotional well-being, yet many students are already under pressure to perform and prepare for the future.”</p>.<p>This contradiction may become one of the biggest challenges in implementing the Parenting calendar meaningfully. Behavioural change cannot happen through workshops alone unless assessment systems and school cultures also evolve.</p>.<p><strong>Increased engagement or additional burden?</strong></p>.<p>The Parenting calendar recommends regular parent-teacher meetings, counselling interactions, peer discussions, orientation sessions and workshops throughout the academic year. In theory, this could create stronger communication between families and schools.</p>.<p>But many working parents have practical problems. “In urban nuclear families, both parents are often working. Attending multiple school workshops and developmental sessions may not be practical for everyone,” says Kusuma.</p>.<p>“There is a risk of participation becoming limited to a small section of highly involved parents, while others may feel excluded or judged. Some of my friends and relatives from rural backgrounds whose children study in CBSE schools may also find it difficult to fully understand or follow the Parenting calendar because of their lower educational qualifications.”</p>.<p>Teachers, too, are already handling heavy workloads involving academics, documentation, examinations and administrative responsibilities. Adding regular parenting engagement activities may place additional pressure on schools unless adequate support systems are created. Several educators note that schools in metropolitan cities may have counsellors and trained staff to implement such initiatives, but smaller schools and semi-urban institutions could face resource constraints.</p>.<p><strong>Mental health gains importance</strong></p>.<p>Despite the implementation challenges, many educators view the Parenting calendar as a positive acknowledgement of the emotional pressures children face today.</p>.<p>The framework gives considerable attention to anxiety, stress, emotional regulation, peer pressure and behavioural changes among students. It also promotes “discipline with empathy” instead of fear-based parenting.</p>.<p>“This is perhaps one of the strongest aspects of the calendar,” says psychologist Dr Deepa Kothari, based in Mangaluru. “Indian parenting has traditionally focused heavily on achievement and obedience. Even recognising mental health and emotional expression in school discussions is an important cultural shift. The CBSE Parenting calendaralso focuses on bringing psychological awareness to parents, which is the need of the hour.”</p>.<p>Parents are encouraged to identify early signs of emotional distress and maintain open communication with children. The framework also recommends engaging with counsellors and school-based support systems. Mental health experts caution that awareness alone is not enough. Many schools still lack professionally trained counsellors, and conversations around therapy and emotional support continue to carry social stigma in several communities.</p>.<p><strong>Digital safety</strong></p>.<p>The Parenting calendaralso addresses growing concerns around screen exposure, gaming addiction, cyberbullying and social media use among children and adolescents.</p>.<p>Instead of recommending complete restrictions, the framework advises parents to develop trust-based communication and digital literacy practices. For younger children, it suggests limiting screen exposure and encouraging physical play and face-to-face interaction.</p>.<p>Many parents welcome this approach, especially after the pandemic years significantly increased children’s dependence on devices.</p>.<p>“Earlier, screen time was mostly entertainment. Now even homework, classes and social interaction happen online,” says Priya Menon, a parent based in Bengaluru. “Parents themselves are confused about where to draw boundaries.”</p>.<p>Yet digital regulation may become one of the most difficult aspects of implementation because many parents themselves struggle with excessive screen dependence and work-related digital routines.</p>.<p><strong>Inclusion and parenting realities</strong></p>.<p>Parenting calendarfocuses on inclusion and support for children with special needs through regular coordination among parents, teachers, and special educators, as well as peer support systems and transition planning.</p>.<p>Educationists say this is a welcome move, particularly because many parents of children with learning disabilities often feel isolated within mainstream schooling systems.</p>.<p>At the same time, not all schools have adequate infrastructure and trained professionals required to deliver meaningful inclusive support. Educationists argue that inclusion cannot remain merely a policy term and requires trained educators, smaller class sizes, counselling support, and long-term institutional commitment. The CBSE Parenting calendarsignals an important shift in how Indian schools should approach education. It recognises that children’s emotional well-being, social experiences and family environments significantly influence learning outcomes.</p>.<p>But experts fear that the initiative could become another bureaucratic exercise, involving attendance sheets and formal workshops, without broader institutional change.</p>.<p>The larger challenge lies in balancing aspirations with realities. Schools are being asked to become centres of emotional support, behavioural guidance and parenting awareness while still functioning within highly competitive academic structures.</p>.<p>The Parenting calendarhas initiated an important conversation. Whether the initiative transforms school culture or remains a well-intentioned document will largely depend on how stakeholders translate these ideas into everyday practice.</p>.<p><em>(The author is an assistant professor at a Bengaluru-based university)</em></p>.<p>(Check the calendar: <em><a href="https://t.ly/Qgg3J">https://t.ly/Qgg3J</a>)</em></p>