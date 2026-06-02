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Homeeducation

CBSE parenting calendar: A cultural shift or a well-written document?

CBSE's parenting calendar encourages parents to engage more actively in areas such as mental health, digital safety, adolescent behaviour and inclusive education.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 03:59 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 03:59 IST
EducationchildrenCBSEschoolparentingacademic yearParent

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