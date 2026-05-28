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NEET row: Parliamentary panel summons Education Ministry, NTA, CBI officials over conduct of exams

On the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case, the ministry had said the CBI was conducting a "comprehensive investigation. "
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 12:44 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 12:44 IST
EducationCBIIndiaNEETNTAParliamentary panel

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