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Parliamentary panel to review NEET paper leak, CBSE OSM issues, language policy on June 1 and 2

According to the official notice issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, the meetings will be held at the Parliament House Annexe Extension in New Delhi.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 07:15 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 07:15 IST
India NewsEducationNEETPaper LeakCBSENTAExamParliamentary panel

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