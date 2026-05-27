<p>A Parliamentary Standing Committee is scheduled to discuss several major issues in the Indian education system, including the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET paper leak</a> controversy, its upcoming shift towards Computer-Based Testing (CBT), <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">CBSE</a>’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) evaluation glitches, and the implementation of the three-language formula in schools.</p><p>The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports is set to hold meetings on June 1 and 2 to deliberate on these issues.</p><p>According to the official notice issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, the meetings will be held at the Parliament House Annexe Extension in New Delhi.</p>.NEET-UG paper row: Parliamentary panel grills top NTA officials; defiant exam body refuses to call it 'leak'.<p><strong>NEET, NTA issues to be discussed on June 1</strong></p><p>The first major discussion, scheduled for June 1 from 11 am onwards, will focus on the use of pen-and-paper testing versus Computer-Based Testing (CBT), and issues pertaining to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the National Testing Agency (NTA).</p><p>Officials and stakeholders invited for the discussion include:</p><ul><li><p>Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education</p></li><li><p>Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare</p></li><li><p>Director General, NTA</p></li><li><p>representatives of the United Doctors Front</p></li></ul><p>The discussion comes amid continuing scrutiny of NEET-UG following the 2024 and 2026 paper leaks and demands for reforms in the conduct of large-scale entrance examinations.</p>.A shrinking space for foreign languages? Inside CBSE’s new three-language policy.<p><strong>CBSE OSM evaluation and language policy on June 2</strong></p><p>On June 2, the committee will review the use of On-Screen Marking (OSM) in CBSE Class 12 examinations and the issues faced by students, along with the implementation of the three-language formula in Classes 9 and 10.</p><p>Those scheduled to appear before the panel include:</p><ul><li><p>Secretary, Department of School Education, Ministry of Education</p></li><li><p>Chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)</p></li></ul><p>The OSM issue has recently triggered widespread controversy after students alleged blurry scans, missing pages, unchecked answers, answer sheet mismatches, unexpectedly low scores, and technical glitches in the re-evaluation portal.</p><p>CBSE had introduced the fully implemented OSM system for Class 12 board examinations this year, under which physical answer sheets were scanned into PDFs and evaluated digitally.</p><p>The three-language formula issue is also likely to attract attention amid a recent CBSE move making three languages compulsory for Classes 9 and 10 under the new framework, with debates continuing around implementation, language choice, and policy concerns in different states.</p>