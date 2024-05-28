Pathways in scientific research

Developed countries have been doing better in research and development than developing nations. The USA, UK, France, and Germany are big names in scientific research. Smaller countries like Sweden and Finland have made big strides in this area. All these countries attract qualified people from India and other parts of the world to work in their research centres. Various research scholarships/fellowships are available to researchers and scientists in these countries. Many foreign universities have a limited number of fully funded PhD programmes, which one may consider joining after completing an MSc or MS in India.