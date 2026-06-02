<p>It was a hectic day at the top-level of a company. The conference room was unusually tense. Managers rushed with preparations for the final strategy meeting — a major product launch was only days away. Seated at the head of the table, Nisha, a veteran manager with a strategic mind and frequently criticised for her impatient communication style, was looking around. The presentation slides were ready, the marketing budgets were approved, and the launch campaign was already in motion.</p>.<p>Just as the discussion was about to conclude, Ronald, one of the team members, leaned forward hesitantly.</p>.<p>“I think we may have overlooked something important about the product’s market readiness,” he began. Lost in her own thoughts, Nisha cut him off to continue the conversation about the promotional campaign. The meeting ended soon after, and the team moved ahead with the launch.</p>.<p>In the weeks that followed, however, the launch started to fall apart, and the sales dropped. Later, everyone realised that Ronald had attempted to raise a critical concern about the product being market-ready, but it remained unheard. </p>.<p>This highlights a leadership skill that receives little attention: listening. Effective communication is a trait of a successful leader. But it usually centres on speaking persuasively rather than listening. However, the skill of active listening, when one can pay full attention, grasp and think, is what commonly distinguishes between the successful and the unsuccessful managers. </p>.<p>The leaders’ active listening and team dynamics will both promote an environment where innovation can flourish. When employees feel heard, they have a better sense of belonging. They become more accommodating in sharing ideas, airing concerns, and engaging in group problem-solving. This transparency is crucial in organisations operating in a complex, dynamic environment.</p>.<p>Listening is much more than hearing. It is the ability to perceive what those words are saying, what their feelings are, and what their views are. An attentive manager builds psychological safety in a team where employees feel free to express their ideas without fear of being sacked. This is particularly significant in workplaces that value diversity. </p>.<p>Active listening is also important in making better decisions. Team members usually have expertise and information that a manager might not notice immediately. The more time leaders spend listening to such views, the more informed decisions are made, and the more the group’s wisdom is incorporated. Unilateral decisions may cause resentment, disengagement and lack of trust.</p>.<p>Consider a project team developing a new software product. When a manager hears developers express doubts about the functionality of certain features, the project scope may be amended sooner. This kind of listening may help to avoid expensive delays, save unnecessary costs and empower employees whose skills are considered. The end result is usually a more viable and ready-to-market product.</p>.<p>Oftentimes, active listening is also critical in conflict resolution. When handled with empathetic listening, managers can turn conflicts into learning opportunities. Leaders create space for constructive dialogue by giving everyone the opportunity to present their opinions without interruption. This can improve working relationships among team members.</p>.<p><strong>Little techniques with big impact</strong></p>.<p>Most companies consider listening a methodical leadership skill rather than an individual character trait. For example, some promote two-minute listening in the workplace during meetings, where managers give employees an opportunity to express their thoughts to the end before speaking. Others also use listenback techniques, in which managers give a brief summary of what they have heard and then provide feedback. These little things show that management cares about employee feedback.</p>.<p>Some organisations are also reconfiguring meetings to incorporate structured listening rounds, in which all team members are called upon to share their views before significant decisions are made. This ensures that other voices, which are not as loud, are not left out of the conversation.</p>.<p>Listening is a leadership culture that has been institutionalised by a number of organisations worldwide. Toyota’s management philosophy is that leaders must go to the root of a problem and listen to frontline staff before making a decision. Companies like Google have established forums where employees can ask questions and provide feedback to top management. </p>.<p>The modern-day digital workplace has also complicated listening. For remote and hybrid teams, managers also assess written communication, online meetings, and web-based collaboration tools in addition to verbal communication. Advocating for turn-taking during virtual meetings, recognising employee recommendations during online sessions, and providing visible feedback are helpful ways for leaders to show they listen, even in an online environment.</p>.<p>The most successful managers may not necessarily speak the loudest in an uncertain and fast-changing business environment, but they may open their ears as wide as possible.</p>.<p><em>(The author is an associate professor at a Bengaluru-based management institute)</em></p>