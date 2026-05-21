“Policy or imposition?” CBSE leaves Hindi out of R3 language list; educationists decode what it might mean
In one line
CBSE's revised three-language policy excludes Hindi and Sanskrit from the R3 list, sparking debates over language imposition.
Key points
• Omission of Hindi and Sanskrit
CBSE's new R3 language list excludes Hindi and Sanskrit, raising concerns over 'Hindi imposition' and limiting language choices for students.
• Impact on regional languages
Educationists argue the policy weakens regional languages by placing them in the R3 category, where evaluation is diluted and syllabi are less rigorous.
• Conflict with state policies
In Karnataka, the policy conflicts with the 2017 Kannada Language Learning Rules, which mandate Kannada as a first or second language, creating implementation challenges.
• Sudden implementation concerns
Schools criticise the rushed rollout, with the circular issued on May 15 and implementation starting in July, leaving little time for preparation or resource allocation.
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#CBSE wants Class 9 students to use Class 6 textbooks for R3 because Class 9 books are not ready. Is Hindi not included because the Class 6 Hindi textbook would already be prepared or does CBSE not wish to include Hindi as a R3 subject. A clarification from CBSE is necessary. 2/2