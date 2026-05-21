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'Policy or imposition?': CBSE leaves Hindi out of R3 language list; educationists decode what it means

The omission of Hindi and Sanskrit from CBSE’s new R3 language list has revived concerns over how the revised three-language policy will be implemented across states.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 10:58 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

“Policy or imposition?” CBSE leaves Hindi out of R3 language list; educationists decode what it might mean

In one line
CBSE's revised three-language policy excludes Hindi and Sanskrit from the R3 list, sparking debates over language imposition.
Key points
Omission of Hindi and Sanskrit
CBSE's new R3 language list excludes Hindi and Sanskrit, raising concerns over 'Hindi imposition' and limiting language choices for students.
Impact on regional languages
Educationists argue the policy weakens regional languages by placing them in the R3 category, where evaluation is diluted and syllabi are less rigorous.
Conflict with state policies
In Karnataka, the policy conflicts with the 2017 Kannada Language Learning Rules, which mandate Kannada as a first or second language, creating implementation challenges.
Sudden implementation concerns
Schools criticise the rushed rollout, with the circular issued on May 15 and implementation starting in July, leaving little time for preparation or resource allocation.
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Schools are being told to use whatever existing resources are available and continue. But in that process, quality itself will be at stake.
D Shashi Kumar, General Secretary, KAMS
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Published 21 May 2026, 10:58 IST
India NewsEducationKarnatakaHindiCBSEKannadaThree language formulaLanguage policy

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