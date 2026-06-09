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Homeeducation

Private teachers: The backbone of schooling, but at what cost?

Private schools are viewed more as business ventures, and their teachers are often not treated like government teachers.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 04:47 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 04:47 IST
EducationschoolteachersteacherPrivate schoolUDISE

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