Private teachers: The backbone of schooling, but at what cost?

<p>The Economic Survey 2024-25 states that private schools account for 22.5% of total schools, enrol 32.6% of students and employ 38% of India’s teachers. The statistics are based on the UDISE+ categories of Government, aided, and ‘Private Unaided Recognised’ schools, where a school that does not receive any grant from the government but is recognised by a board of education is considered ‘private’.</p><p>Though they comprise such enrolment and employment, these private schools are viewed more as business ventures than proper nation-building schools. The issues and exploitation of teachers under them are overlooked as part of the contract between the school and the teacher. But further legal and social questions about the government’s responsibility for a major part of the country’s workforce remain. The term ‘private teacher’ itself includes not only teachers from the elite and local schools, but also nursery teachers, home tutors, coaching centre guides, online educators, etc, that come nowhere in the reckoning of what we count as ‘teachers’ on a policy-making stage.</p><p>Most of them neither have job security nor a minimum-wage guarantee, so for them, financial stability is a fragile concept. An education consultant from SchoolSupport, a school management assistance firm, writes that tier 2 and 3 teachers are paid as little as Rs 4,000-8,000 per month, describing this as much less than a private bus driver earns. The salaries may also be subject to unexplained delays or cuts, and there is no access to social security benefits, provident funds, gratuity, or health insurance of any kind. Nearly 40,000 teachers lost their jobs in Karnataka during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many worked unprecedented hours in online classes, often unpaid or underpaid.</p><p>Preeti Jewargi, a private teacher in Kalaburagi, speaks of the sacrificial crossover in small schools, where both the management and the parents personally confide their financial difficulties to them. She says, “We understand their issues, but we also speak regularly to parents who cannot pay fees. There is nothing we can do except adjust ourselves and work for the children’s future.”</p><p>The TISS Centre of Excellence in Teacher Education Report of 2023 states that private school primary and secondary teachers earned about 35% of government teachers’ salaries, while long-contract private school teachers earned about 45-50%. 40% of private school teachers and 23% of government school teachers felt they were paid less. </p><p>Raza Manvi, from All India Ideal Teacher Association (AIITA) Karnataka, explains the recurrent concept of ‘community service’ associated with the work ethic of teachers. “Teachers cannot survive on service-mindedness alone; they deserve fair salaries, health security, and basic facilities to lead a dignified life,” he says. Laws like the Delhi School Education Act 1973 and the Karnataka Educational Institutions Rules, 2005, explicitly state that teachers in unaided private schools should receive pay and benefits comparable to those of government teachers and establish a minimum wage, but their implementation remains vague as school managements continue to assert administrative autonomy.</p><p>The TMA Pai Case of 2002 is a landmark Supreme Court judgment that determined the scope of ‘autonomy’, especially regarding fees and remuneration, and reduced the state’s intervention to only ‘reasonable regulations’. The School management listed financial challenges and the possibility of a huge increase in fees if a minimum wage law is implemented, which parents may not be able to afford. Other aspects of the working environment, student-teacher ratios, and the provision of casual and maternity leave are also precarious. </p><p>There is also a matter of the imbalance between the expected work and the employability skills provided for an average private teacher. In most cases, the requirement is simply a graduate degree in the relevant subject, and no additional training is available for the job of teaching itself, as is provided for government teachers.</p><p>The belief that just content knowledge is enough for a class of 60 students and that high academic excellence is expected of each of them has doomed teachers to a career of pressure.</p><p>Though private teachers’ issues warrant critical discussion, the welfare of government school teachers is also in poor shape. “Though resources in government schools are available, they are available very late. Trainings are provided at the end of the academic year, or physical inspections and reviews fail to provide any constructive feedback. Activity transaction, general hygiene and sanitation needs to be attended to,” a teacher trainer from Kalaburagi says.</p><p><em>(The author is an English literature student based in Kalaburagi)</em></p>