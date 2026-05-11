<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/india/punjab">Punjab School Education Board</a> (PSEB) has declared the Class 10 board examination results 2026 on Monday, May 11, with an overall pass percentage of 94.52 per cent.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/exam-results">results</a> were announced during a press conference held at the board office in Mohali, following which the scorecards were activated on the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://pseb.ac.in/">pseb.ac.in</a></ins></em>.</p><p>This year, over 2.69 lakh students appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 examinations conducted between March 6 and April 1, 2026.</p><p>According to board data, 2,54,744 students successfully cleared the examination this year.</p><p><strong>Girls outperform boys</strong></p><p>Girls once again recorded a higher pass percentage than boys in the Punjab Board Class 10 examinations.</p><p>According to the result statistics, girls recorded a pass percentage of 95.96 per cent this year, while boys recorded 93.23 per cent.</p>.CBSE Class 12 board results 2026 'coming soon'? Here’s what we know so far.<p>Government schools also recorded strong performance this year, with an overall pass percentage of 94.45 per cent. Out of 1,78,498 students who appeared from government schools, 1,68,593 cleared the examination.</p><p><strong>Harleen Sharma tops Punjab</strong></p><p>Along with the results, PSEB also released the merit list for Class 10 examinations.</p><p>Harleen Sharma secured the first rank in the state by scoring 646 marks out of 650, recording 99.38 per cent.</p><p>Manimahesh Sharma secured the second rank with 645 marks (99.23 per cent), while Riya Rani also scored 645 marks and jointly secured the third rank.</p><p>The Punjabi language paper recorded the highest subject-wise pass percentage this year at 99.31 per cent.</p><p><strong>How to check PSEB Class 10 result 2026</strong></p><p>Students can check their results online by following these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit <em><ins><a href="http://pseb.ac.in/">pseb.ac.in</a></ins></em></p></li><li><p>Click on the “PSEB 10th Result 2026” link</p></li><li><p>Enter roll number</p></li><li><p>Submit details</p></li><li><p>Download and save the marksheet</p></li></ol><p>The online marksheet released today is provisional in nature. Students will have to collect original marksheets from their respective schools later.</p>.NEET-UG 2026 paper leak? Allegations of 100 'striking similar' questions trigger fresh fear; NTA says probe underway.<p><strong>DigiLocker, SMS options available</strong></p><p>Apart from the official website, students can also access their results through DigiLocker and SMS services.</p><p>To check results through SMS, students need to type PB10 <Roll Number> and send it to 5676750.</p><p>Students can also download digital marksheets through DigiLocker by logging in with their Aadhaar-linked mobile number and accessing the Education section.</p>