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Punjab: PSEB Class 10 board exam results out; Harleen Sharma secures top place

Harleen Sharma secured the first rank in the state by scoring 646 marks out of 650, recording 99.38 per cent.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 13:11 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 13:11 IST
EducationPunjabClass 10Board ExamExam results

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