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Eduverse | Pure Sciences: Integrate integrity with intelligence

When you delve deeper into the study of sciences, it is impossible to miss its metaphysical and spiritual nature which endeavours to find answers to the unravelled mysteries of life on earth.
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 20:41 IST
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Published 03 April 2026, 20:41 IST
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