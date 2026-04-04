<p>The pursuit of excellence has been the driving force of mankind. The enthusiasts of the Sciences have experimented inexorably to seek and understand the nuances of life on earth and human life itself.</p>.<p>Over a period of time the sciences diversified into various categories to facilitate research and study. Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology were identified as the Pure Sciences. Soon, they became the cornerstone of all scientific studies. The fact that four out of six Nobel Laureate awards have been assigned to these haloed streams speaks in volumes about the impact of these subjects on the all-round progress of life on earth.</p>.<p>It is certainly no wonder that young minds from all over the world are introduced to these subjects in increasing scales of difficulty right through their formative years. Learners are familiarised with the basic aspects of pure sciences, their application and scope. This basic foundation gives the young pupils opportunities to delve deeper into the area of their interest when they pursue higher education.</p>.<p>Different dimensions of sciences have been conceptualised, structured and shaped as courses to cater to the needs of the industry. As a result, the world has been populated with a whole range of professionals like doctors, engineers, scientists, architects, psychologists, astronomers, mathematicians, technicians among others who help the world to run on well-oiled wheels.</p>.<p>What began as a journey of pure sciences, soon diversified itself into a plethora of application-based learning. Students of each generation who chose to study the sciences for various reasons found themselves discovering various shades in the widening spectrum of scientific studies. Research based upgradations and changes have been made from time to time.</p>.<p>Today, Artificial Intelligence- AI and Data Sciences(DS) have aced the race of scientific progress. Now, scientists can avail the help of this novel aspect when dealing with time consuming activities like data collection, calculations, logistics, documentations et al.</p>.How early STEM learning plants the seeds of forensic thinking.<p>AI has conveniently circumvented the man hours invested in data analysis, structural prediction, simulation, material sciences and even the need for elaborate laboratories by speeding up experimentation. Experiments, experiential learning, augmentation of information, prediction of possibilities and such other dimensions of research have accelerated beyond imagination. Machines and robots have been programmed to take care of specific tasks to help people from all walks of life to save their time and energy.</p><p>This magical development is but the result of years of collective methodical research of brilliant minds towards creating a more comfortable and convenient world, leaving man to scout for fresher degrees of knowledge and more possibilities for making life easier and exciting.</p><p>However, this scenario cannot be considered as a happy ending of a science fiction or a fairy tale. Actually, science has reached a point where we have to be collectively careful from becoming complacent users of technology lest we are enslaved by our very creation. It is important to battle the lurking challenges which can corrode creativity, erode ethics, eat away our efficiency and decimate our empathy to the point of becoming null and void.</p><p>For doing so, young minds must stay grounded and master the essence of pure sciences intelligently and integrate it with integrity to harness the potential of AI and DS to introspect, innovate and scout unknown horizons with scientific spirit to make the world a safe and healthy place to live in.</p><p>Chanakya in his Chanakya Neethi has encapsulated the essence of AI and DS in this verse.</p><p>“Pustakstha tu ya vidya para hasta gatam dhanam. Karyakale samutpanne na sa vidya na tad dhanam.”</p><p>Meaning: The knowledge in the book and money in another person’s hand can be of no use to you when you need them.</p><p>Interpretation: So also, AI and DS will lose its purpose and can even become detrimental to humanity if it is used irrationally without the understanding of the pure sciences.</p><p>When you delve deeper into the study of sciences, it is impossible to miss its metaphysical and spiritual nature which endeavours to find answers to the unravelled mysteries of life on earth.</p><p>The Taitareeya Upanishad says Satyam Jnanam Anantam - Infinite nature of True knowledge.</p><p>Adi Shankaracharya arrived at the understanding of Quantum Physics philosophically.</p><p>Aristotle wrote extensively on the significance of mathematics and physics which can lead us into the realms of Metaphysics.</p><p>Albert Einstein said “We still do not know one thousandth of one percent of what nature has revealed to us.”</p><p>Abdul Kalam voched , Science is a beautiful gift to humanity; we should not distort it.” </p>